Editors: "At this point in our career we're less afraid to be small"

Editors: "There's often hope in our songs... even though we're miserable."

By Jenny Mensah

Tom Smith and Justin Lockey of Editors spoke to John Kennedy about their latest album Surface, Echo & Sound in a track by track album playback.

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Editors have talked about going back to basics on their new record and why they were unafraid to go back to a smaller, more intimate sound.

The Birmingham-formed band released their eighth studio album Surface, Echo & Sound last Friday (30th October) and frontman Tom Smith and lead guitarist Justin Lockey sat down with John Kennedy to discuss the record in an X-Posure track by track album playback.

Speaking about the album opener and its title track, the frontman mused: "It's very stripped-back and pretty fragile," adding: "A recurring theme on this album is trying not to iron out any mistakes or imperfections and I guess strive for something a little bit more human."

He added: "I think we've been guilty over the years of not just with our electronic records but just generally making things big and dramatic and even the quiet songs are big and dramatic, you know? I think at this point in our career and on this record we kind of felt less afraid to be small, and there are a few moments on the record, this one including that is, you know, really fragile intimate and exposed."

Watch the full track by track above.

Editors have returned with a new album and single. Picture: Rahi Rezvani

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The band also insisted that there's plenty of hope in their music, though it often deals with more serious themes, joking: ""There's often hope in our songs... even though we're miserable."

The pair also discussed the decision to have their more melodic-sounding upbeat track Seriously as the penultimate song on the album revealed that it came about after a suggestion from drummer Ed Lay.

"It's slightly strange to have it so close to the end," mused Smith. It always surprises me when. I get to the end of Butterfly Wings and thing 'Oh Christ! Seriously is next, but that's cruel I like it when you get to a little surprise towards the end of the record."

He went on: "We knew what we wanted to start with and end with and that journey in-between we had about five or six different opinions and you eventually get to a point where you're like, OK we've got these key cornerstones that we all like and then somebody has to push the button and on this record Ed was the one who went the strongest with his running order.

"We are a democracy and and that's what bands are. The ones that function properly, anyway..."

Editors Surface, Echo & Sound album is out now. Listen to it in full below:

Editors' 2027 UK & EU dates:

26th January - Rouen, France, Le 106

27th January - Paris, France, Le Cigale

29th January - Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

30th January - Valencia, Spain, Auditorio Roig Arena

31st January - Barcelona, Spain, Razzmataz

2nd February - Zurich, Switzerland, X-Tra

3rd February - Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

4th February - Zagreb, Croatia, Borcarski Dom

6th February - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

7th February - Munich, Germany, Zenith

8th February - Prague, Czech Republic, Archa

10th February - Warsaw, Poland, Stodola

11th February - Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

12th February - Copenhagen, Denmark, The Grey Hall

14th February - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

15th February - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

16th February - Leipzig, Germany, Felsenkeller

20th February - Hamburg, Germany, Inselpark Arena

28th February - Vicar St, Dublin

1st March - Ulster Hall, Belfast

2nd March - o2 Academy, Glasgow

4th March - o2 City Hall, Newcastle

5th March - o2 Apollo, Manchester

7th March - o2 Academy, Leeds

8th March - Rock City, Nottingham

9th March- Prospect Building, Bristol

11th March - o2 Academy Brixton, London

12th March - o2 Guildhall, Southampton

Editors - The Rush and Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors acoustic | Radio X On The Beach

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