Editors' Tom Smith cites touring with R.E.M. as "bucket list moment," calls Michael Stipe an "inspiration"

Editors - The Rush and Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors acoustic | Radio X On The Beach

The Editors frontman spoke to Dan O'Connell ahead of the band's set at Radio X On The Beach last weekend and looked back at some of the band's biggest achievements.

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Tom Smith has cited touring with R.E.M. as a career highlight and praised the band's former Michael Stipe as "beautiful" and inspiring.

Editors supported the alt-legends on their tour dates in 2008 and the Smith has described the 90s band as one of the reasons why his band exists.

The frontman took part in Radio X's Bucket List ahead of their supporting set for The Maccabees at Radio X On The Beach, where he told Dan O'Connell: "[My] bucket list moment was being on stage with R.E.M., you know, and that's a band that is one of the reasons that I'm sat here, you know. [They] made me want to write songs and be in a band."

Asked what Michael Stipe was like, he recalled: "[Lead guitarist] Peter [Buck] and [bassist] Mike [Mills] would kind of, they're kind of more vibes guys, should we say. They, you know, they kind of come and hang out in the dressing room, talk about music or drinking or whatever."

"And Michael would be after the show, and he's kind of predictably a bit more intense," he added of the Losing My Religion singer. "But like when he gave you his attention, it was like eye to eye. Yeah, beautiful man, really kind, and then an inspiration and an amazing singer and lyricist. And yeah, I look back on those times really fondly."

Watch Dan O'Connell's interview with Tom Smith above as well the stripped-back performance of The Rush, which is taken from Editors' forthcoming album Surface, Echo & Sound as well as classic 2007 single Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors above.

Editors' Tom Smith performs in 2006 and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. in 2008. Picture: Alamy/PA Images

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2008 also saw Editors play Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage for the first time and Smith revealed he'd love to return to the famous stage on Worthy Farm.

Quizzed where he'd like to perform again, the frontman added: "[It would] be cool to be back on the Pyramid Stage. That was amazing."

He went on: "You know, I always like the look of Red Rocks in, in Colorado, and we did a festival there once and we were playing. We were so excited to be there, but when we got there, we realised our stage was in the car park."

Editors' eighth studio album Surface, Echo & Sound is set for release on October 30th 2026 and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

See its artwork and tracklist below:

Editors - Surface, Echo & Sound album artwork. Picture: Press

Editors - Surface, Echo & Sound:

Surface, Echo & Sound Call It In The Rush Rescue Shadow Real Happiness Much Love Butterfly Wings Seriously The Hills We Died Upon

After a string of festival dates this summer, Editors will head out on a UK and European tour next year, with dates which include a stop at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Visit editors-official.com for their full schedule and to buy tickets.

Editors' 2027 UK & EU dates:

26th January - Rouen, France, Le 106

27th January - Paris, France, Le Cigale

29th January - Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

30th January - Valencia, Spain, Auditorio Roig Arena

31st January - Barcelona, Spain, Razzmataz

2nd February - Zurich, Switzerland, X-Tra

3rd February - Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

4th February - Zagreb, Croatia, Borcarski Dom

6th February - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

7th February - Munich, Germany, Zenith

8th February - Prague, Czech Republic, Archa

10th February - Warsaw, Poland, Stodola

11th February - Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

12th February - Copenhagen, Denmark, The Grey Hall

14th February - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

15th February - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

16th February - Leipzig, Germany, Felsenkeller

20th February - Hamburg, Germany, Inselpark Arena

28th February - Vicar St, Dublin

1st March - Ulster Hall, Belfast

2nd March - o2 Academy, Glasgow

4th March - o2 City Hall, Newcastle

5th March - o2 Apollo, Manchester

7th March - o2 Academy, Leeds

8th March - Rock City, Nottingham

9th March- Prospect Building, Bristol

11th March - o2 Academy Brixton, London

12th March - o2 Guildhall, Southampton

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