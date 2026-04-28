Editors return with new single Call It In and 2026 UK & EU tour dates

Editors have returned with a new album and single. Picture: Rahi Rezvani

By Jenny Mensah

Tom Smith and co have released a brand new single and shared the details of their tour next year.

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Editors have shared their first taste of new music.

Call It In - which is out now via Play It Again Sam - marks the band’s first new music since 2022’s studio album EBM and came from studio sessions in between Tom Smith’s debut solo record There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light and ongoing live dates.

On the single, frontman Tom Smith has said, "We spent a lot of summer ‘25 holed up in rural Gloucestershire, working on songs with all of us in a room, in a more traditional band set up. Call It In is one of the newest songs we worked on, it’s a song about asking for help, really, in the presence of an existential dread, finding solace and comfort in someone close, escaping the deafening noise of modern life."

Watch the official video for their single, which is directed by the band's guitarist Justin Lockey below:

Editors - Call It In (Official Video)

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After having already announced a number of European festival appearances over the summer, the band are also set to also open a new venue in Birmingham, The Warehouse at Villa Park, and have shared details of a headline tour in 2027, which will reach the UK in March and include a date at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets will go on sale in Europe on Thursday 30th April from 11am local time and in the UK on Friday 1st May from 10am BST.

See the full list of dates below...

Editors' Summer 2026 dates:

18th June - Condition Publique - Roubaix, FR

19th June - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraaf, NL

9th July - The Warehouse at Villa Park, Birmingham

12th July - Cactus Festival - Bruges, BE

18th/19th July - Splendour 2026, Nottingham

25th July - On The Beach - Brighton

31st July - Low Festival - Benidorm, ES

7th August - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, BE

8th August - Suikerrock - Tienen, BE

Editors' 2027 UK & EU dates:

26th January - Rouen, France, Le 106

27th January - Paris, France, Le Cigale

29th January - Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

30th January - Valencia, Spain, Auditorio Roig Arena

31st January - Barcelona, Spain, Razzmataz

2nd February - Zurich, Switzerland, X-Tra

3rd February - Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

4th February - Zagreb, Croatia, Borcarski Dom

6th February - Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

7th February - Munich, Germany, Zenith

8th February - Prague, Czech Republic, Archa

10th February - Warsaw, Poland, Stodola

11th February - Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

12th February - Copenhagen, Denmark, The Grey Hall

14th February - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

15th February - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

16th February - Leipzig, Germany, Felsenkeller

20th February - Hamburg, Germany, Inselpark Arena

28th February - Vicar St, Dublin

1st March - Ulster Hall, Belfast

2nd March - o2 Academy, Glasgow

4th March - o2 City Hall, Newcastle

5th March - o2 Apollo, Manchester

7th March - o2 Academy, Leeds

8th March - Rock City, Nottingham

9th March- Prospect Building, Bristol

11th March - o2 Academy Brixton, London

12th March - o2 Guildhall, Southampton

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