Ed Sheeran announces "another break" from music and social media

The Divide star has announced that he'll be taking a "breather" to "travel, write and read" and he'll be off all social media until he returns.

Ed Sheeran is set to take a "break" from music.

Taking to social media on Christmas Eve 2019, the Shape of You singer shared a statement which was captioned "Brb," and read: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world."

The Castle on the Hill singer continued: "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back.

"To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about".

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran reveals date of secret wedding in video featuring wife

See his full post below:

WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Dave Chapelle Cover Radiohead's Creep

Ed Sheeran's Divide era did indeed see him complete career milestones.

It also saw him headline Glastonbury Festival in 2017, just six years after his debut at the festival's Croissant Neuf stage, where he played to just 500 people.

It's not the first time Sheeran has taken a hiatus, though, as he previously joked to Radio X that writing a track for Justin Bieber "paid for [his] year off".

Talking more about writing songs for the likes of Bieber and Major Lazer, Sheeran said: "It was a very conscious decision, 'cause when you take a year off, you have no money coming in".

