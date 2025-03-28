DMA'S side project BIIG Time announces debut album, UK Tour & share shoegazey single Bigger Than Nothing

BIIG Time's Johnny and his brother Matthew Took. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Johnny Took and his brother Matthew's side project has announced their plans to release their debut album 200K and shared its first single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

DMA'S side project BIIG TIME have shared the details of their debut album.

The Aussie band's guitarist and songsmith Johnny Took and his brother Matthew, who is the lead singer of Sydney band PLANET - have finally confirmed that their record will titled 200K and be released on Friday 9th May 2025 via All Sorted Records.

Alongside the album news comes BIIG Time's shoegazey, dreamy single Bigger Than Nothing, which you can watch the official video for below:

BIIG TIME - Bigger Than Nothing (Official Video)

Read more:

“Bigger Than Nothing is our first release since our first and only single ‘It’s You’ back in 2020! It’s quintessential BIIG TIME,” says the band. “Harmonies the whole way through and distorted guitars. Lyrically it’s full of tongue in cheek self-deprecation and floating in and out of the feeling of not being good enough for people and situations around you.

“It’s the first single from the album, which is a collection of gems that we have written over the years. We couldn’t be prouder to share this first taste.”

BIIG Time's debut - which is available to pre-save here - is set for release on multiple formats, Set for release on multiple formats, including vinyl, CD and digital.

BIIG Time's 200K album artwork. Picture: Press

See BIIG Time's 200K tracklisting:

1. Chugging Pills

2. Bigger Than Nothing

3. Gets Better With You

4. Signing Out

5. No Way

6. Cattle In The Market

7. Easy

8. Loves Wealth

9. I'm Feeling Alive

10. Parades

11. Stole The Shows

The duo have also confirmed their plans to head out on a UK tour this spring, with dates at the likes of Leeds' Belgrave Music Hall, Tufnell Park Dome in London and Gorilla in Manchester.

Tickets for all shows go on general sale from Friday 4th April 2025 at 10am with tickets available here.

See BIIG Time's 2025 UK Tour dates below:

Wed 14th May – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

Thu 15th May – Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

Fri 16th May – Keele, Keele University

Sun 18th May – Bristol, Strange Brew

Mon 19th May - Glasgow, Room 2

Tue 20th May - Stockton, Ku Bar

Thu 22nd May – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Fri 23rd May – London, Tufnell Park Dome

Sat 24th May – Manchester, Gorilla

DMA'S - Fading Like A Picture (acoustic) | Radio X Session

Read more: