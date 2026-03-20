DMA'S return with new single My Baby's Place: Watch their official video here

DMA'S are back with new music. Picture: Roman Jody

The Aussie trio have ushered in a new era of music with the reflective new single and its accompanying music video.

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DMA'S have returned with a brand new single.

This week saw the Aussie trio - comprised of Tommy Odell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - return to their indie roots with wistful new track My Baby's Place-complete with dreamy vocals and a shoegazey sound.

With it comes an equally nostalgic video, which follows a young group of friends on a fun-filled day (and night) out.

Watch the Cole Surrey-directed video here:

DMA'S - My Baby's Place (Official Video)

Despite the song's instantly infectious chorus, the single's creation began with its verses, which were written around a "back and forth between gratitude and destitution," explains Matt Mason.

He recalled in a press release: “I finished the choruses last year, at a time when a few chapters were closing and it all clicked, so it felt right to record it ourselves in our studio in Glebe, Sydney”.

DMA'S My Baby's Place single artwork. Picture: Press

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The slice of new music comes as the band celebrate a decade since the release of their Hills End album, with UK dates which kicked off at O2 Victoria Warehouse in their spiritual home of Manchester in February and draw to a close in Norwich in May.

If that wasn't enough DMA'S action, the band are also set to play Neighbourhood Weekender on 24th May this year, joining the line-up at Warrington's Victoria Park where Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms headline.

DMA'S currently have four critically acclaimed albums under their belt, following up their debut with For Now (2018), THE GLOW(2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023), the latter two of which peaked at the Top 5 of the UK album charts.

The band have already amassed over 500 million streams across their catalogue, four multi-platinum singles and multiple ARIA Award nominations, so the future looks bright for their next chapter, which we're sure we'll be hearing about very soon.

Visit dmasdmas.com for more info on the band's dates and sign up to their mailing list here.

The DMA'S The Glow album playback in full

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