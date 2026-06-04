DMA'S share new single Hurracane and announce UK & Ireland dates for 2027

DMA'S have shared their next single and announced new dates. Picture: Roman Jody

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie trio have shared the next track to come from their forthcoming self-titled album and confirmed UK & Ireland tour dates for next year.

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DMA'S have shared their new single Hurracane.

The track is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, which is set for release on 7th August 2026.

Watch the official date for Hurracane below:

DMA'S - Hurracane (Official Video)

The Aussie trio - made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have also announced UK & Ireland dates for 2027, which will include two dates at Manchester Academy and a show at the Eventim Apollo, London.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 12th June and fans can gain access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering the band's new album here.

See DMA'S UK & Ireland dates for 2027:

1st February - O2 Guildhall, Southampton, England

2nd February - Cardiff University Great Hall, Cardiff, Wales

3rd February - hmv Empire, Coventry, England

5th February - Manchester Academy, Manchester, England

6th February - Manchester Academy, Manchester, England

8th February - O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

9th February - The Engine Shed, Lincoln, England

11th February – Barbican, York, England

12th February - Eventim Apollo, London, England

14th February – Olympia, Liverpool, England

15th February - The Octagon Centre, Sheffield, England

17th February - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

18th February - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Scotland

19th February – Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland

20th February - The Academy Dublin, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

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The Delete outfit's new single and live dates comes after previous cuts from the album My Baby's Place and Heatin Park, which you can watch the official video below:

DMA'S - Heatin Park (Official Video)

DMA'S eponymous album was written and recorded between the band's own studio in Glebe, Sydney and Los Angeles and was co-produced for the most part with the GRAMMY nominated producer Lach Bostock (Mansionair), with help from Jimi Somewhere and Styalz Fuego.

DMA'S - which follows Hills End (2016), For Now (2018), The Glow (2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023) - will be released on 7th August via Wonderlick Entertainment/Sony Music Australia/RCA UK and is available to preorder/presave here.

The DMA'S The Glow album playback in full

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