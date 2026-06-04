DMA'S share new single Hurracane and announce UK & Ireland dates for 2027
4 June 2026, 14:39
The Aussie trio have shared the next track to come from their forthcoming self-titled album and confirmed UK & Ireland tour dates for next year.
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DMA'S have shared their new single Hurracane.
The track is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, which is set for release on 7th August 2026.
Watch the official date for Hurracane below:
DMA'S - Hurracane (Official Video)
The Aussie trio - made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have also announced UK & Ireland dates for 2027, which will include two dates at Manchester Academy and a show at the Eventim Apollo, London.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 12th June and fans can gain access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering the band's new album here.
See DMA'S UK & Ireland dates for 2027:
- 1st February - O2 Guildhall, Southampton, England
- 2nd February - Cardiff University Great Hall, Cardiff, Wales
- 3rd February - hmv Empire, Coventry, England
- 5th February - Manchester Academy, Manchester, England
- 6th February - Manchester Academy, Manchester, England
- 8th February - O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
- 9th February - The Engine Shed, Lincoln, England
- 11th February – Barbican, York, England
- 12th February - Eventim Apollo, London, England
- 14th February – Olympia, Liverpool, England
- 15th February - The Octagon Centre, Sheffield, England
- 17th February - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland
- 18th February - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Scotland
- 19th February – Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- 20th February - The Academy Dublin, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Read more:
- Johnny Took of DMA'S translates Australian slang
- DMA'S add new dates to their Hills End 10th anniversary UK tour dates for 2026
The Delete outfit's new single and live dates comes after previous cuts from the album My Baby's Place and Heatin Park, which you can watch the official video below:
DMA'S - Heatin Park (Official Video)
DMA'S eponymous album was written and recorded between the band's own studio in Glebe, Sydney and Los Angeles and was co-produced for the most part with the GRAMMY nominated producer Lach Bostock (Mansionair), with help from Jimi Somewhere and Styalz Fuego.
DMA'S - which follows Hills End (2016), For Now (2018), The Glow (2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023) - will be released on 7th August via Wonderlick Entertainment/Sony Music Australia/RCA UK and is available to preorder/presave here.
The DMA'S The Glow album playback in full
Read more:
- REVIEW: DMA'S play triumphant set at London's OVO Arena Wembley
- Liam Fray reveals why working with DMA'S was "so easy"