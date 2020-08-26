DMA'S announce rescheduled UK tour and new Liverpool date

DMA'S 2020. Picture: McLean Stephenson/Press

The Australian trio will head to the UK in April 2021 to play their new album The Glow.

DMA’S have announced a new date for next year and reveal details of their re-scheduled UK tour.

The Aussie trio will now play Liverpool M&S Bank Arena date on 9 April 2021.

The new show comes as the band announce that their headline UK tour scheduled for October will now take place in April 2021. The tour will include their biggest UK Headline show to date at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 10 April. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

DMAs rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates 2021

Sunday 4 April Hit The North Festival, Newcastle

Wednesday 7 April O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Friday 9 April M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 10 April Alexandra Palace, London

Tuesday 13 April The Academy, Dublin

Wednesday 14 April The Academy, Dublin

Friday 16 April UEA, Norwich

Saturday 17 April Bonus Arena, Hull

Tickets for the new show will be available from Friday 28th August at 9am.

Our upcoming October tour is sadly now in April - BUT WE ARE ADDING A NEW SHOW IN LIVERPOOL AT THE M&S BANK ARENA, 9th APRIL, A CITY VERY CLOSE TO OUR HEART 💙❤️ tix on sale this Friday 28th 9am https://t.co/iRwZLrjAA3



All existing tickets still valid 4 rescheduled dates pic.twitter.com/hPBlkE5oP4 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) August 26, 2020

DMA’S third studio album The Glow was released last month and charted at Number 4 in the UK and Number 2 in their native Australia

