DMA'S announce rescheduled UK tour and new Liverpool date

26 August 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 08:50

DMA'S 2020
DMA'S 2020. Picture: McLean Stephenson/Press

The Australian trio will head to the UK in April 2021 to play their new album The Glow.

DMA’S have announced a new date for next year and reveal details of their re-scheduled UK tour.

The Aussie trio will now play Liverpool M&S Bank Arena date on 9 April 2021.

The new show comes as the band announce that their headline UK tour scheduled for October will now take place in April 2021. The tour will include their biggest UK Headline show to date at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 10 April. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

DMAs rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates 2021

Sunday 4 April Hit The North Festival, Newcastle
Wednesday 7 April O2 Guildhall, Southampton
Friday 9 April M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Saturday 10 April Alexandra Palace, London
Tuesday 13 April The Academy, Dublin
Wednesday 14 April The Academy, Dublin
Friday 16 April UEA, Norwich
Saturday 17 April Bonus Arena, Hull

Tickets for the new show will be available from Friday 28th August at 9am.

DMA’S third studio album The Glow was released last month and charted at Number 4 in the UK and Number 2 in their native Australia

Watch DMA'S perform Fatboy Slim's Praise You as part of Radio X's Phone Covers:

