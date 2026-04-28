DMA'S announce their self-titled fifth album and share new single Heatin Park

DMA'S have announced their new album. Picture: Roman Jody

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie trio have announced the details of their fifth studio album, which follows 2023's How Many Dreams?

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DMA'S have shared the details of their fifth album.

The Aussie trio - made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have confirmed their self-titled studio effort will be released on 7th August 2026.

From it comes the stadium-ready new single, Heatin' Park, alongside its accompanying video below:

DMA'S - Heatin Park (Official Video)

Speaking on their fifth album and the new single, out today, Matt Mason says “Heatin Park started as an old forgotten demo banged into a new sound for us and that collision is what gives it its feral energy. The album is called DMA’S because that’s exactly what it is and we’re keen to bring it home and play for you all”.

The song is preceded by the trio returning to their indie roots with the wistful new track My Baby's Place—which came complete with dreamy vocals and a shoegazey sound, plus an equally nostalgic video, which follows a young group of friends on a fun-filled day (and night) out.

Watch the Cole Surrey-directed video here:

DMA'S - My Baby's Place (Official Video)

Despite the song's instantly infectious chorus, the single's creation began with its verses, which were written around a "back and forth between gratitude and destitution," explains Matt Mason.

He recalled in a press release: “I finished the choruses last year, at a time when a few chapters were closing and it all clicked, so it felt right to record it ourselves in our studio in Glebe, Sydney”.

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DMA'S eponymous album was written and recorded between the band's own studio in Glebe, Sydney and Los Angeles and was co-produced for the most part with the GRAMMY nominated producer Lach Bostock (Mansionair), with help from Jimi Somewhere and Styalz Fuego.

DMA'S - which follows Hills End (2016), For Now (2018), The Glow (2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023) - will be released on 7th August via Wonderlick Entertainment/Sony Music Australia/RCA UK and is available to preorder/presave here.

The news comes as the band continue to celebrate a decade since the release of their Hills End album, with UK dates which kicked off at O2 Victoria Warehouse in their spiritual home of Manchester in February and draw to a close in Norwich in May.

The band are also set to play Neighbourhood Weekender on 24th May this year, joining the line-up at Warrington's Victoria Park where Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms headline.

Visit dmasdmas.com for more info on the band's dates and sign up to their mailing list here.

DMA'S remaining 2026 UK dates:

20th May - Rock City, Nottingham

21st May - Rock City, Nottingham

22nd May - UEA, Norwich

24th May - Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park, Warrington

The DMA'S The Glow album playback in full

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