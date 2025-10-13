DMA'S announce 10th anniversary debut album tour

DMA'S will play their debut album in full at UK shows in 2026. Picture: Press

The Aussie trio will play their album Hills End in full during a series of UK dates

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

DMA'S will return to the UK in 2026 to mark 10 years since the release of their debut album Hills End.

The Australian indie rock trio of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took will play shows across the UK, kicking things off at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 6th February and taking in a huge show at the O2 Academy Brixton on the 12th.

Tickets for the dates are set to go on sale at 9am on Friday 17th October, via the band's official website here.

Released on 26th February 2016, Hills End included now classic tracks such as Delete, Lay Down, Too Soon and Step Up The Morphine. The 2026 shows will see the band perform the album in full, plus a selection of fan favourites.

DMA’S - Step Up The Morphine

The band said of the date: "The UK has always felt like a second home for us. Hills End was where our story really began overseas, so it feels right to come back and celebrate it with the fans who’ve supported us from day one."

Hills End 10 Year Anniversary Tour Dates February 2026

6th February O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7th February NX, Newcastle

8th February O2 Academy, Birmingham

10th February O2 Academy, Bristol

12th February O2 Academy, London

14th February O2 Academy, Leeds

16th February O2 Academy, Glasgow

21st May Rock City. Nottingham

22nd May UEA, Norwich