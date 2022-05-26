Depeche Mode's Andrew Fletcher dies, aged 60

Andrew "Fletch" Fletcher performing with Depeche Mode in Milan, 2018. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

"Fletch" was one of the founder members of the British electronic pop act.

Andrew "Fletch" Fletcher, one of the founding members of Depeche Mode, has died aged 60. Rolling Stone has confirmed that he died of natural causes.

The band broke the news on social media on Thursday evening (26th May), saying: "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher."

Depeche Mode in the mid 1980s: Dave Gahan, Andrew "Fletch" Fletcher, Martin Gore and Alan Wilder. Picture: David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh or a cold pint.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

Fletch formed Depeche Mode in 1980 in Basildon, Essex with Vince Clarke, who would later leave to become one half of Erasure. Together with bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin L. Gore, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

The musician has appeared on all of Depeche Mode's fourteen studio albums, including Black Celebration (1986), Music For The Masses (1987) and Violator (1990). He also enjoyed a successful DJing career and launched his own label, Toast Hawaii, in 2002.

Fletcher is survived by his wife Grainne and their two children.