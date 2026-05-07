What are Depeche Mode's biggest songs?

Which tracks in the British electronica band's extensive back catalogue are the most popular in the digital age? Radio X counts down their biggest songs.

Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence: released 5th February 1990 Released a month before its parent album Violator in 1990, this Mode classic only made it to No 6 in the UK charts at the time, but its reputation has grown over the years. Enjoy The Silence has since notched up over a billion Spotify plays, 538 million YouTube views and has also been given Platinum status in Germany, Italy and Denmark, and earning Gold discs in Sweden, Portugal and the US. Internationally, it's Depeche Mode's biggest hit, even making No 1 in the Spanish charts. Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus: released 29th August 1989 The band's final single of the 80s was a preview for the mammoth Violator album that would appear in the early months of the new decade. The Anton Corbijn video has been watched 215 million times on YouTube and the track has been played 447 million times on Spotify. Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough: released 7th September 1981 Depeche Mode's first Platinum disc in the UK, this 1981 single still only made it to No 8 on its initial release. Its popularity has only grown in the four decades since, with over 554 million streams on Spotify and 107 million views on YouTube. Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Policy Of Truth: released 7th May 1990 The third single to come from Violator, the original single didn't make the UK top 10 (it peaked at 16), but in more recent years the song has amassed 172 million Spotify streams and 124 million YouTube views... Depeche Mode - Policy Of Truth (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Precious: released 3rd October 2005 A gold record in Germany and a Top 5 hit in the UK, this single from the 2005 album Playing The Angel was also a No 1 hit in Denmark, Italy, Spain and Sweden. It's had 186 million Spotify streams and 96 million YouTube views to date. Depeche Mode - Precious (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again: released 24th August 1987 After this 1987 track was used in a first season episode of the HBO series The Last Of Us in 2023, streams of the song tripled overnight. It's now had 137 million streams on Spotify and the incredibly atmospheric video has notched up 128 million views. Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again (Official Video) (Heard on Episode 1 of The Last Of Us)

Depeche Mode - Strangelove: released 27th April 1987 Released in the Spring of 1987 as a trailer for the band's sixth album Music For The Masses, Strangelove was a huge alternative club hit, making the Top 10 in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Sweden. Switzerland and West Germany. In recent years, it's achieves 132 million Spotify streams and 113 million YouTube views. Depeche Mode - Strangelove (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - It's No Good: released 31st March 1997 The second single from the Ultra album made No 5 in the UK and topped the charts in Sweden, Spain, Italy and Denmark. The track has achieved 125 million Spotify streams and 75 million views on YouTube. Depeche Mode - It's No Good (Official Video)

Depeche Mode - Everything Counts: released 11th July 1983 The lead single from 1983's Construction Time Again has gone on to become a favourite at Depeche Mode live shows. Originally peaking at No 6 in the charts, the single as awarded Silver status by the BPI and has received 83 million YouTube views, with 73 million Spotify streams to date. Depeche Mode - Everything Counts (Official Video)