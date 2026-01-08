David Bowie's wife Iman and daughter Lexi pay tribute on what would have been his 79th Birthday

Iman and David Bowie in 2009. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

Bowie's family members have taken to social media to mark the heavenly birthday.

David Bowie's wife and daughter have paid tribute to the icon on what would have been his 79th Birthday.

The late Ziggy Stardust legend shocked the world when he died on 10th January 2016 following a private cancer battle and just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his Blackstar album.

Ten years to the day of his last living birthday and what would have been the last year of his 70s, Bowie's family have paid tribute.

Taking to Instagram, his wife Iman shared an image, which read: "A million feelings/A thousand thoughts/A hundred memories/YOU".

It was simply captioned: "January 8th #BowieForever"

Meanwhile, Bowie's youngest child and only daughter Lexi, shared a touching tribute with two throwback photos of herself as a child posing with her father and a birthday cake many years before his passing.

The 25-year-old artist and musician, whose real name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, captioned the adorable snaps: "Da big 79 today. Happy birthday pops, miss ya! 🩵".

