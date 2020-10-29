Watch the first trailer for the David Bowie biopic Stardust

29 October 2020, 11:26

Get the first glimpse of Johnny Flynn as the rock legend in the forthcoming film.

The first official trailer for the new David Bowie biopic has dropped.

Titled Stardust, the film stars Johnny Flynn, best known for the sitcom Lovesick.

The film will focus on Bowie's first tour of America in 1971, and the subsequent development of his Ziggy Stardust stage persona, which shot the musician to superstardom the following year.

Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in the film Stardust
Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in the film Stardust. Picture: IFC Films/YouTube

However, Bowie's son Duncan Jones has already criticised the film, saying it has nothing to do with the star's estate and that it will not include any of Bowie's music.

"Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know," he tweeted in February 2019. "If you want to see a biopic without his music or the family's blessing, thats up to the audience."

The lack of Bowie music was a key criticism of the trailer on Twitter, with one commenter saying "The Stardust trailer makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a masterpiece."

The biopic also stars comedian Marc Maron as Bowie's publicist, Hunger Games star Jena Malone, Aaron Poole and Roanna Cocharne.

Stardust, which is directed by Gabriel Range, is set to open in theatres and on video-on-demand platforms on 25 November.

