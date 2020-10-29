Watch the first trailer for the David Bowie biopic Stardust

Get the first glimpse of Johnny Flynn as the rock legend in the forthcoming film.

The first official trailer for the new David Bowie biopic has dropped.

Titled Stardust, the film stars Johnny Flynn, best known for the sitcom Lovesick.

The film will focus on Bowie's first tour of America in 1971, and the subsequent development of his Ziggy Stardust stage persona, which shot the musician to superstardom the following year.

Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in the film Stardust. Picture: IFC Films/YouTube

However, Bowie's son Duncan Jones has already criticised the film, saying it has nothing to do with the star's estate and that it will not include any of Bowie's music.

"Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know," he tweeted in February 2019. "If you want to see a biopic without his music or the family's blessing, thats up to the audience."

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

The lack of Bowie music was a key criticism of the trailer on Twitter, with one commenter saying "The Stardust trailer makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a masterpiece."

The #Stardust trailer makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/enIREIMsDe — Slayvid Opie 🎃 (@DavidOpie) October 28, 2020

This film will feature no licensed music from David Bowie’s discography, and the Bowie family does not approve of the film ether...so ya know.



Why make the movie? #Stardust https://t.co/x4MqAd9rlL — Danny Phantom👻 (@YupDiggity) October 28, 2020

If only they could of afforded @rickygervais to play David Bowie in #Stardust. The Bowie estate might of even given permission for them to use his music. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ex7agbG2Rk — David Manktelow⚡️Art (@davidjmanktelow) October 28, 2020

The trailer for the Ziggy Stardust movie proves a moratorium is required on music biopics. And yesterday https://t.co/q01eGC6oWr — Richie McCormack (@RichieMcCormack) October 28, 2020

The biopic also stars comedian Marc Maron as Bowie's publicist, Hunger Games star Jena Malone, Aaron Poole and Roanna Cocharne.

Stardust, which is directed by Gabriel Range, is set to open in theatres and on video-on-demand platforms on 25 November.