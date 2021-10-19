Susan Sarandon's final phone call with David Bowie is hugely frustrating for her

Susan Sarandon and David Bowie starred in The Hunger together. Picture: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The actress reconnected with the Ziggy Stardust icon just before his passing, but she cannot remember their conversation.

Actress Susan Sarandon has opened up about the final time she spoke with David Bowie before his death in 2016.

The pair starred in 1983’s The Hunger together and dated for a short time. Although the couple eventually split, they reconnected not long before Bowie’s death from liver cancer on January 10, 2016 - two days after his 69th birthday.

"I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months," Susan recently told You magazine. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said."

Susan spoke about how the last time she saw Bowie in person was at the premiere for his musical Lazarus, a month before his death, explaining: “I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him."

However, the pair had one final conversation just days before Bowie’s passing, which the actress sadly doesn't remember due to having taken sleeping pills that evening.

She explained: “I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid. And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, ‘Did he actually call me?’

"And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was. He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating."

Susan Sarandon has said she has kept in touch with Iman. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

The actress also praised Bowie’s wife Iman, revealing they had been in touch since his death: “I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him. That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”

David Bowie’s estate is currently planning two “limited time pop-up experiences” in London and New York from October 25 - January 2022, on what would have been the musician’s 75th birthday.

Find out more details about the pop up at bowie75.com.