David Bowie's son Duncan Jones distances family from Stardust biopic

Duncan Jones and his late father David Bowie. Picture: George Pimentel/WireImage

The son of the Ziggy Stardust icon has claimed the film will be happening without Bowie's music in it, or his family's blessing.

Duncan Jones has hit out at reports about an upcoming David Bowie film.

Stardust, which will star Tommy Flynn as the iconic rock star, is set to focus on his first tour of America in 1971, but his son has stressed that it has nothing to do with Bowie's estate.

Taking to Twitter, after hitting out at a journalist, the Moon filmmaker wrote: "Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know."

He added: "Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

"Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience."

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

However, Duncan Jones wasn't totally against the idea of a film being made about his father using his music.

Asked by a fan if he'd be open to a film being made such as the Bob Dylan film I'm Not There, Jones replied: "If @neilhimself wanted to write something using dad's characters, and @pramsey342 and his team wanted to make it as an animated film, I would urge everyone on my end to pay attention and give the pitch serious consideration. ;)"

