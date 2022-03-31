New David Bowie waxwork unveiled by Madame Tussauds London

31 March 2022, 13:46 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 14:04

A new David Bowie waxwork has been unveiled
A new David Bowie waxwork has been unveiled. Picture: 1. Express/Getty Images) 2. Madame Tussauds London/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The waxwork figure is based on the late icon's Ziggy Stardust era, which is part of the attraction's Music Festival experience.

The new model was created by Madame Tussauds, London in partnership with Bowie's estate and depicts the late musician in his iconic Ziggy Stardust era.

As reported by NME, the likeness was made with the measurements from Bowie's 1983 sitting and marks the second waxwork to feature at the museum.

See it in all its glory below:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals last conversation he had with David Bowie

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone.

“We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

Waters continued: “With our new Music Festival experience, we’ve captured the magic of live music, with legends you literally could not see perform together anywhere else, in a way that only Madame Tussauds London could.

“There’s also the added bonus of no muddy fields or main-stage clashes to contend with.”

Madame Tussauds London's revamped Music Festival zone, which launches on 1st April 2022, also features models of Jimi Hendrix, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse and more.

READ MORE: David Bowie on film - his best movie appearances

