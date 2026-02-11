New immersive David Bowie show to open at London's Lightroom

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

An in-depth journey into the creative mind of the British icon will open in April and run across the summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Martin O'Gorman

Lightroom, the 360° experience at London's King's Cross, is set to launch a new show about the life and art of David Bowie.

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone will transport visitors into the iconic performances and creative mind and spirit of one of the world's most influential artists.

Called a "multimedia spectacle and intimate and revealing self-portrait," the show has been written by Mark Grimmer, Creative Director for the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition and Tom Wexler.

You’re Not Alone will showcase some of Bowie’s landmark performances using a mixture of rarely seen and never-before-exhibited material, selected from thousands of hours of film in the vaults of the David Bowie Archive in New York.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone will come to London's Lightroom in April 2026. Picture: Press

The show takes visitors from Space Oddity through Diamond Dogs and ”Heroes” to Bowie's final album, 2016's Blackstar. Each track in the show has been newly reconfigured to work with Lightroom's unique spatial audio system by ward-winning sound designer Gareth Fry.

The show combines rare performance footage, photography, drawings, lyrics, personal notes and audio recordings and is structured in thematic chapters in a looping presentation, giving a distinctive insight into Bowie's perspective on the subjects most important to him, such as theatricality, spirituality, songwriting and creativity.

Highlights include the strange transatlantic TV interview with Russell Harty in 1975 and a reconstruction of the set of the famous (and infamous) Diamond Dogs tour.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Mark Grimmer, who also wrote and directed Lightroom’s acclaimed David Hockney show last year says of the new venture: "Throughout his career, Bowie repeatedly resisted being figured as anything but human.

"Rather than undermining his mystique, we designed a show to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity - focusing on the message he expressed time and again: that art, in all its forms, is our best hope for understanding what it means to be alive."

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Tickets for David Bowie: You're Not Alone will go on sale on 10th February at 7pm, booking from 22nd April until 28th June, with more tickets being released for summer soon.

For more information, see https://lightroom.uk/