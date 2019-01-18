Is David Bowie the greatest entertainer of the 20th Century?

The Heroes icon has beaten the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe to be given the prestigious title in a UK poll.

David Bowie has been crowned the greatest entertainer of the 20th Century.

The late Ziggy Stardust icon, who passed away on 10 January 2016, was voted top in a list which included the likes of Billie Holiday, Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe.

The poll was part of BBC's Icon's series, which looked to celebrate the greatest figures from the 1900s.

The series, which is available to watch on iPlayer, also crowns the best scientists, explorers and leaders.

