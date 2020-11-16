WATCH: David Bowie and Morrissey covering T-Rex's Cosmic Dancer is pure joy

Morrissey and David Bowie. Picture: 1. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images 2. PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images

A newly remastered video of the late Ziggy Stardust icon and former Smiths frontman has been shared as their cover was released last week.

A live performance featuring David Bowie and Morrissey from the 90s has been given an update for fans to enjoy.

The remastered video sees the late icon join the former Smiths frontman for a cover of T-Rex's Cosmic Dancer while on stage at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles on 6 February 1991.

Morrissey is first to sing on the atmospheric track, which is taken from the Marc Bolan-fronted band's 1971 album, Electric Warrior.

The LA crowd are pretty chuffed by the cover as it is, but they are ecstatic once they hear Bowie's unmistakeable vocals and see him walk on stage.

Watch their live performance here:

READ MORE: Did David Bowie really have different colour eyes

The updated visuals were shared to support the release of their cover on streaming platforms on Friday (13 November).

A double-A side single featuring this cover and Morrissey's version of The Jam's That's Entertainment is set for release on 19 February and available to pre-order now.

Listen to the official live cover here:

READ MORE: New David Bowie live album No Trendy Réchauffé for release

It's not the only treat in the form of live music we've been given from the pair recently, as last week saw a new Bowie live album announced, which is set for release on 20 November this year.

The record makes up the second part of the late rock star's Brilliant Live Adventures series, which comprises of six live albums from the 90s.

The first release, Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), came in July and the third is set for the end of the year.

The 15-track album features rare live performances of Strangers When We Meet, Jump They Say and two versions of Hallo Spaceboy.

See the full tracklist for No Trendy Réchauffé:

1. ‘Look Back In Anger’

2. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’

3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’

4. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’

5. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’

6. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’

7. ‘Strangers When We Meet’

8. ‘Breaking Glass’

9. ‘The Motel’

10. ‘Jump They Say’

11. ‘Teenage Wildlife’

12. ‘Under Pressure’

13. ‘Moonage Daydream’

14. ‘We Prick You’

15. ‘Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)’