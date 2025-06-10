David Bowie and Mick Jagger's Dancing In The Street to be reissued on white vinyl for 40th anniversary

The late icon and The Rolling Stones frontman's charity cover will be re-released to mark its four decade anniversary.

David Bowie and Mick Jagger's Dancing In The Street single is getting a special re-release.

To mark its 40th anniversary, the late Ziggy Stardust icon and The Rolling Stones frontman's 1985 cover of the Motown classic is set to be released on limited edition 12" white vinyl.

The remastered edition, which would bring together all of the song's mixes for the first time, will be available on 29th August on Parlophone and is available to pre-order here.

To reflect the legacy of the 1985 cover, which was first recorded to raise funds for the Live Aid famine relief, 30% of the retail price from the sale of this single will be donated by David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Parlophone Records to The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Mick Jagger said: "We had such a laugh doing Dancing in the Street with both the song recorded in the studio and the video done in one day. Remarkable how we pulled it off really. The video is hilarious to watch now. We enjoyed camping it up and trying to impersonate each other’s moves, making it up as we went along. It was the only time David and myself collaborated on anything, which is a real shame.”

Alongside the news of the release is the news that the duo's memorable video has been upgraded to 4k, which you can watch here.

David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street (Official 4K Video)

A press release explained: "40 years ago today, Live Aid, the benefit concert organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise further funds for relief of the famine in Ethiopia, was announced with a press conference on the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

"The show was held simultaneously on Saturday, 13th July 1985, at Wembley and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. One of the day's highlights was the surprise duet of the Motown classic, Dancing In The Street, between David Bowie and Mick Jagger.

"The video for the track, which, like the song, had only been recorded and filmed in thirteen hours, only fourteen days earlier, was shown at 7 pm in the UK (2 pm in Philadelphia), just before Bowie took to the stage at Wembley Stadium. The single version of the song was released on 27th August, with all the proceeds benefiting famine relief. It topped the UK Singles Chart for four weeks and reached No. 7 in the United States on the Billboard Hot 100 chart."

It added: "The original plan for Live Aid was to perform the track together live, with Bowie at Wembley Stadium and Jagger at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. It soon became apparent that the satellite link-up between the two countries would mean a half-second delay, rendering the plan impossible. Instead, the pair convened at Westside Studios in London on 29th June, where Bowie was working with producers Clive Langer & Alan Winstanley. The duo went directly from the studio to Spillers Millennium Mills in the East End to shoot the video with director David Mallet, who had previously worked with Bowie on the groundbreaking Ashes To Ashes video. The video has been upgraded to high resolution to celebrate the anniversary using the original film negative."

Speaking about the song and video at the time, Bowie said: “We thought about it on a Thursday night and we just went through a bunch of old songs and thought that ‘Dancing’ was one we both knew very well and then we went into the studio between 7 and 11 on Saturday night and then we went over to the Docklands and shot the video for the rest of the night so we did the whole thing in ten hours, it was great.”

David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street 40th anniversary tracklist:

SIDE ONE:

Dancing In The Street (Clearmountain Mix) (3.11)

Dancing In The Street (Instrumental) (3.17)

Dancing In The Street (Steve Thompson Mix) (4.42)

SIDE TWO:

Dancing In The Street (Edit) (3.24)

Dancing In The Street (Dub) (4.43)

