New David Bowie live album No Trendy Réchauffé announced

The release is the second in the late icon's Brilliant Live Adventures series and features a live recording from Birmingham in 1995.

A new David Bowie live album has been announced, which is set for release on 20 November this year.

No Trendy Réchauffé features a recording from Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on 13 December 1995 as part of the Big Twix Mix Show festival.

No Trendy Réchauffé makes up the second part of the late rock star's Brilliant Live Adventures series, which comprises of six live albums from the 90s.

The first release Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), came in July and the third is set for the end of the year.

The 15-track album features rare live performances of Strangers When We Meet, Jump They Say and two versions of Hallo Spaceboy.

See the full tracklist for No Trendy Réchauffé:

1. ‘Look Back In Anger’

2. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’

3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’

4. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’

5. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’

6. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’

7. ‘Strangers When We Meet’

8. ‘Breaking Glass’

9. ‘The Motel’

10. ‘Jump They Say’

11. ‘Teenage Wildlife’

12. ‘Under Pressure’

13. ‘Moonage Daydream’

14. ‘We Prick You’

15. ‘Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)’

Meanwhile, last month saw the first trailer released for David Bowie biopic Stardust, which is set to tell the story of Bowie's creation of his Ziggy Stardust persona.

The film - which stars Johnny Flynn as the late icon - is not without its controversy as Bowie's family have distanced themselves from the biopic and not allowed his music to be used.

Back in 2019, Bowie's only son Duncan Jones wrote on Twitter: "Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know," he tweeted in February 2019. "If you want to see a biopic without his music or the family's blessing, thats up to the audience."

I think this journalist needs to do some investigative reporting. Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

