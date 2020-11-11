New David Bowie live album No Trendy Réchauffé announced
The release is the second in the late icon's Brilliant Live Adventures series and features a live recording from Birmingham in 1995.
A new David Bowie live album has been announced, which is set for release on 20 November this year.
No Trendy Réchauffé features a recording from Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on 13 December 1995 as part of the Big Twix Mix Show festival.
No Trendy Réchauffé makes up the second part of the late rock star's Brilliant Live Adventures series, which comprises of six live albums from the 90s.
The first release Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95), came in July and the third is set for the end of the year.
BLA PART 2 - NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) “Slinky secrets, Hotter than the sun...” VINYL AND CD AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY VIA THE DAVID BOWIE OFFICIAL STORE & WARNER MUSIC GROUP’S DIG! STORE https://lnk.to/DB-BLA2 (Temp link in bio) ‘BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES’ PART 2: 'NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95)’ SECOND LIVE ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON CD AND 2xLP 20 NOVEMBER Parlophone Records is proud to announce further details for DAVID BOWIE 'BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES', a series of six live albums from the 1990s which will be released on vinyl and CD as limited one run only pressings. The second release on CD and double vinyl is NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) a previously unreleased live album recorded live at the Birmingham NEC 13th December 1995. This was the final show of the Outside tour in 1995 and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show”. The set list features rare live performances of 'Jump They Say’ and 'Strangers When We Meet’—the latter featuring lyrics that inspired the album’s title. The album also features two versions of 'Hallo Spaceboy,’ the second of which was filmed as ’Spaceboy’ was the intended next single at the time. The video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for single release and an alternative promotional video made. Excerpts from the show were broadcast by the BBC, and 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Under Pressure' were mixed by David Richards for release on the 'Hallo Spaceboy' CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased, included here as played and mixed on the night they were performed. NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ was produced by David Bowie and performed by Bowie – vocals and saxophone, Carlos Alomar – rhythm guitar, Reeves Gabrels – lead guitar and vocals, Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals, Zachary Alford – drums, Peter Schwartz - musical director, keyboards and synthesisers, George Simms – vocals, and Mike Garson – piano and keyboards. Full PR with track listing and pre-order link here: https://smarturl.it/BLA2BNetPR #BowieBirmingham95 #DBBLA #BrilliantLiveAdventures
The 15-track album features rare live performances of Strangers When We Meet, Jump They Say and two versions of Hallo Spaceboy.
See the full tracklist for No Trendy Réchauffé:
1. ‘Look Back In Anger’
2. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’
3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’
4. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’
5. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’
6. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’
7. ‘Strangers When We Meet’
8. ‘Breaking Glass’
9. ‘The Motel’
10. ‘Jump They Say’
11. ‘Teenage Wildlife’
12. ‘Under Pressure’
13. ‘Moonage Daydream’
14. ‘We Prick You’
15. ‘Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)’
Meanwhile, last month saw the first trailer released for David Bowie biopic Stardust, which is set to tell the story of Bowie's creation of his Ziggy Stardust persona.
The film - which stars Johnny Flynn as the late icon - is not without its controversy as Bowie's family have distanced themselves from the biopic and not allowed his music to be used.
Back in 2019, Bowie's only son Duncan Jones wrote on Twitter: "Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know," he tweeted in February 2019. "If you want to see a biopic without his music or the family's blessing, thats up to the audience."
I think this journalist needs to do some investigative reporting. Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know.— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019
