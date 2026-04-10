Lightroom announces Bowie Nights programme for Spring/Summer 2026 amid You Are Not Alone experience

Bowie Nights will run from May - September 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Kings Cross venue will host a season of special events celebrating the life and work of David Bowie, with Anna Calvi, Adam Buxton, Carlos Alomar, Miranda Sawyer, Jonathan Barnbrook, Peter Gregson and more taking part.

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By Jenny Mensah

Lightroom has announced BOWIE NIGHTS, a series of cross-disciplinary Spring and Summer events celebrating the life and work of David Bowie.

The events will take place at the unique immersive Kings Cross venue, which is set to host the previously announced major new production David Bowie: You’re Not Alone from 22nd April this year.

Each night will feature major artists influenced by the work of the late icon, including Anna Calvi, Adam Buxton, Carlos Alomar, Miranda Sawyer, Jonathan Barnbrook, Peter Gregson and more.

The schedule of events kick off with Jonathan Barnbrook on Designing Bowie on 19th May- a special talk by the renowned graphic designer who collaborated with Bowie on every album from Heathen to Blackstar.

Also set for the venue on 26th May is Bowie Nights: Behind The Lens, featuring Bowie collaborators Geoff MacCormack, Kevin Cummins, Richard Young, Brian Aris, Denis O’Regan and Chris Duffy, son of Brian Duffy. The six photographers will be joined on stage by author and journalist Miranda Sawyer to discuss their selected works on the late Heroes singer.

On 10th June Anna Calvi and Carlos Alomar in Conversation with Guitars will see the acclaimed British singer-songwriter and Bowie’s musical director, co-writer and guitarist unpack his songs for a live audience through a blend of discussion and musical demonstration.

Meanwhile, Adam Buxton's BUG Bowie Special (taking place on 17th June; 2nd, 3rd, 4th July), will see the British podcaster and comedian present his celebrated live show exploring Bowie’s most iconic music videos.

As part of the BOWIE NIGHTS programme, Lightroom will also extend its opening hours on selected Friday evenings with for special Lates'. Each Bowie Late will celebrate a different era of the star's career, starting with the 1970s on 1st May, when audiences are encouraged to dress in their best ’70s and Bowie-inspired outfits and enjoy the show alongside a themed cocktail menu.

The season will run from May to September 2026 and audiences can sign up to Lightroom’s mailing list here for further details and first chance to purchase tickets.

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David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

The news comes in addition to Lightroom,'s 360° experience at London's King's Cross, David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, which will transport visitors into the iconic performances and creative mind and spirit of one of the world's most influential artists.

Described as a "multimedia spectacle and intimate and revealing self-portrait," the show has been written by Mark Grimmer, Creative Director for the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition and Tom Wexler and will showcase some of Bowie’s landmark performances using a mixture of rarely seen and never-before-exhibited material, selected from thousands of hours of film in the vaults of the David Bowie Archive in New York.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone will come to London's Lightroom in April 2026. Picture: Press

The show takes visitors from Space Oddity through Diamond Dogs and ”Heroes” to Bowie's final album, 2016's Blackstar. Each track in the show has been newly reconfigured to work with Lightroom's unique spatial audio system by ward-winning sound designer Gareth Fry.

The show combines rare performance footage, photography, drawings, lyrics, personal notes and audio recordings and is structured in thematic chapters in a looping presentation, giving a distinctive insight into Bowie's perspective on the subjects most important to him, such as theatricality, spirituality, songwriting and creativity.

Highlights include the strange transatlantic TV interview with Russell Harty in 1975 and a reconstruction of the set of the famous (and infamous) Diamond Dogs tour.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Mark Grimmer, who also wrote and directed Lightroom’s acclaimed David Hockney show last year says of the new venture: "Throughout his career, Bowie repeatedly resisted being figured as anything but human.

"Rather than undermining his mystique, we designed a show to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity - focusing on the message he expressed time and again: that art, in all its forms, is our best hope for understanding what it means to be alive."

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney said: “David Bowie: You're Not Alone' invites audiences at Lightroom to experience the imagination and creativity of David Bowie. It vividly depicts how he played with, and drew upon all forms of culture in his music and performance; so, it's a natural extension to explore his impact through this fantastic series of events, featuring both artists who worked with him and those who continue to be inspired by his legacy.”

Watch a teaser for the experience here:

David Bowie: You're Not Alone | Official Teaser | Lightroom

Tickets for David Bowie: You're Not Alone are available to buy now Visit lightroom.uk for more information.

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