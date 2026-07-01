Lightroom announces further David Bowie events, including pitch black album listening parties and live music

David Bowie circa 1976. Picture: Geoff MacCormack

By Jenny Mensah

The Kings Cross venue has confirmed new events celebrating the icon, which run alongside the acclaimed immersive show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone.

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By Jenny Mensah

Lightroom has announced new events celebrating David Bowie.

Fans can continue to celebrate the late Heroes icon through live music events and album listening parties, plus get the chance to root through his record collection with the man who knew him best-Geoff MacCormack.

Renowned cellist and composer Peter Gregson will present his take on Bowie’s Berlin period with a series of unique concerts, while Bowie Nights takes over the opening night of King’s Cross Summer Sounds on 13th August with an explosive secret headliner and special performances from Ashaine White, Jack Kaye (formerly of The Magic Gang).

In partnership with Pitch Black Playback, Bowie's seminal albums The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972), Let’s Dance (1983) and Earthling (1997 will all be given listening parties in complete darkness, featuring Lightroom’s spatial audio system.

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On 25th September, Bowie’s friend and collaborator Geoff MacCormack will launch his new book with co-author Jérôme Soligny, David Bowie Music Lover, in which he explores the star’s record collection. Also discussed will be Heritage of London Trust’s project to restore Bowie’s childhood home at 4 Plaistow Grove - a home that MacCormack knew well in his childhood.

Meanwhile, Lightroom’s Bowie Nights season continues this month with Bowie Nights: Adam Buxton presents BUG Bowie Special set for 2nd, 3rd and 4th July.

MacCormack’s daughter, Iraina Mancini, will be DJing on 31st July as part of the Bowie Lates screenings, which run on the last Friday of every month.

The events run alongside Lightroom’s acclaimed immersive show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, which is showing daily until October, with evening screenings now extended until January.

Additionally, a special day of celebration is planned on what would have been Bowie's 80th Birthday on 8th January 2027.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone launched at at Lightroom on 22nd April this year. Picture: Press

Lightroom chief executive Richard Slaney said of the newly announced events: "Celebrating the multifaceted nature of art and artists is one of Lightroom's central missions - that's what these Bowie Nights are aiming to do. Peter Gregson’s live shows in September will be a fantastic and truly unique opportunity to see a brilliant musician play a show that will feel completely new; just as with our Yuja Wang x Hockney concerts in 2023 and 2024, but this time celebrating the influence of David Bowie and his contemporaries. There's also the chance to listen to Bowie's own classic recordings in three pitch-black album listening evenings, which will be very special and a totally new format for Lightroom."

Tickets for Bowie Nights are available to buy here and David Bowie: You're Not Alone tickets are available here.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone will come to London's Lightroom in April 2026. Picture: Press

David Bowie: You're Not Alone combines rare performance footage, photography, drawings, lyrics, personal notes and audio recordings and is structured in thematic chapters in a looping presentation, giving a distinctive insight into Bowie's perspective on the subjects most important to him, such as theatricality, spirituality, songwriting and creativity.

Highlights include the transatlantic TV interview with Russell Harty in 1975 and a reconstruction of the set of the famous Diamond Dogs tour.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Mark Grimmer, who also wrote and directed Lightroom’s acclaimed David Hockney show last year says of the new venture: "Throughout his career, Bowie repeatedly resisted being figured as anything but human.

"Rather than undermining his mystique, we designed a show to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity - focusing on the message he expressed time and again: that art, in all its forms, is our best hope for understanding what it means to be alive."

David Bowie: You're Not Alone at Lightroom in London. Picture: Press

Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney said: “David Bowie: You're Not Alone' invites audiences at Lightroom to experience the imagination and creativity of David Bowie. It vividly depicts how he played with, and drew upon all forms of culture in his music and performance; so, it's a natural extension to explore his impact through this fantastic series of events, featuring both artists who worked with him and those who continue to be inspired by his legacy.”

Watch a teaser for the experience here:

David Bowie: You're Not Alone | Official Teaser | Lightroom

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