David Bowie's wife Iman shares new Blackstar tattoo tribute on 10th anniversary of icon's passing

Iman and David Bowie with her tattoo tribute inserted. Picture: Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Instagram/the_real_iman

By Jenny Mensah

The widow of the Ziggy Stardust icon got the inking as a tribute to him 10 years on from his passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Bowie's wife Iman has gotten a tattoo to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The Heroes icon died following a private cancer battle on 10th January 2016, aged 69 - just two days after his birthday and the release of his Blackstar record.

Over the weekend, Iman - who was married to the rock star from 1992 up until his passing - shared a black and white video which shows her getting the inking, with the special typeface which spells out Bowie from his final album.

The entrepreneur, philanthropist and former supermodel captioned her new post "Jan 10th. The pain didn’t vanish.. it left in its place a loving permanent mark."

Iman shows off tattoo tribute to David Bowie to mark ten years since his death

Iman already had two tattoos for her latte husband, a Bowie knife she got in tribute to him back in 2018, which she flashed at the start of the video and the word David in Arabic script around her belly button.

She also marked the milestone anniversary of the Heroes singer's passing by sharing an image which read: "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not."

Last week, the 70-year-old also marked what would have been Bowie's 79th birthday, sharing an image of the late musician with the caption: "Jan 8th/Happy Heavenly Birthday/Your light burns so bright in all our hearts!/We love and miss you #BowieForever".

She also shared an image which read: "A million feelings/A thousand thoughts/A hundred memories/YOU" alongside the caption: "January 8th #BowieForever".

Iman has previously talked about her once-in-a-lifetime love with Bowie in the past and why she refuses to call herself a widow or reefer to Bowie as her "late husband".

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter back in 2018 when asked if she'd ever think about having a relationship.

“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”

She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, the milestone anniversary was also marked in the entertainment world.

A special ARTE Concert tribute, titled "Tribute to David Bowie : Heroes never die" was released on YouTube which sees covers performed and recorded by the likes of The Molotovs, La Roux, Pete Doherty and Carl Barât and Anna Calvi, who also discuss the impact of the star.

Watch it below:

Tribute to David Bowie : Heroes never die - ARTE Concert

Read more: