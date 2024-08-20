Iman shares previously unseen 2014 painting by late husband David Bowie

By Jenny Mensah

The wife of the late Heroes icon has shared one of his paintings online.

Iman has shared a previously unseen painting from David Bowie.

The Ziggy Stardust icon died on 10th January 2016 after losing his private battle with cancer and his wife has continued to honour him and pay tribute to him in various ways.

Last week saw the former supermodel share the abstract artwork from the late rock star, with the caption: "#BowieForever".

See the painting here:

The painting was shared again on David Bowie's official facebook page, alongside a photo of the icon taken by photographer Jimmy King.

It was captioned: "Iman has kindly shared an image of a 2014 unnamed painting of David’s on her social pages this morning.

"The painting had only previously been seen partially in the background of these Jimmy King portraits of David.

"Iman’s photograph reveals a hitherto unseen vibrancy that shows the painting in all its glory."

IMAN UNVEILS LATE BOWIE WORK Iman has kindly shared an image of a 2014 unnamed painting of David’s on her social pages... Posted by David Bowie on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Last week saw the daughter Bowie shared with Iman, Alexandria Zahra Jones, turn 24.

Taking to Instagram, Iman shared a video of her daughter with the caption: "Happy Birthday, Lexi @_p0odle_ ! Thank you for coloring my world in hues of happiness! May this year be full of blessings, breakthroughs and more joy.. here’s to celebrating you every step of your journey.

"Love, Mommy".

Back in April, Iman paid tribute to her late husband on the 32nd anniversary of their legal marriage.

A post from the Heroes legend's official account read on Wednesday (24th April): "IMAN’S MESSAGE TO DAVID ON THEIR 32nd ANNIVERSARY

"On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von Unwerth in 2003. (We’ve used a crop of the same image)

"Iman also posted the following message online: “THE YEARS MAY PASS, BUT STILL, YOU STAY AND STAY AND STAY”.

On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von… pic.twitter.com/b3J1C1eiRL — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) April 24, 2024

Taking to her personal Instagram, she shared pictures of herself on the beach with the icon, with the caption: "April 24th #BowieForever".

The pair also celebrated their marriage on 6th June the same year.

Iman has often talked about the notion of Bowie always being her husband.

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter. "I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’

"I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.” She added: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now."

