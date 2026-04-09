David Bowie's Glastonbury band announce Live On The Loch charity event in aid of Save The Children

Bowie: Live On The Loch poster with the icon at Glastonbury 2000 inset. Picture: Press/Staff Western Gazette/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The late icon's Glastonbury band are set to reunite in Scotland for the special charity gala weekend.

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David Bowie's historic Glastonbury band are set to reunite for a special charity event in Scotland.

10 years on from the late icon's passing Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Mark Plati and Sterling Campbell will join forces for one weekend only to play Bowie: Live On The Loch at Cameron House on the weekend of 7th and 8th November 2026.

The two-day celebration, which aims to will raise significant funds for Save The Children- a charity close to the late Ziggy Stardust icon's hear, will feature an extraordinary reunion of Bowie's original band members across two evenings of live performance, rare never-before-seen film footage, an extensive photography exhibition and a world-class dining experience, culminating in a spectacular charity guitar auction and a globally livestreamed concert.

Tickets are on sale now at bowie-live-on-the-loch.com.

Watch the trailer for the event below:

Bowie - Live On The Loch Trailer

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The celebration begins on Saturday 7th November with an exclusive black-tie gala dinner set within Cameron House, prepared by Michelin-starred chef Graeme Cheevers of Glasgow's renowned Unalome.

The centrepiece of the evening will also showcase Regent Sounds Presents: Earl Slick's Rock 'n' Roll Guitar Auction. Hosted by Bowie's longest-serving guitarist and the legendary London guitar shop - the auction will feature a once-in-a-lifetime collection of priceless, signed, collector-grade guitars.

So far rock legends Peter Frampton and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan are confirmed to take part, with further acts to be announced.

Earl Slick's Rock 'N' Roll Guitar Auction poster. Picture: Press

Sunday 8th November will see Earl Slick joined on stage by past members of Bowie's band, including Mike Garson, Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell and Gail Ann Dorsey, alongside special guest performers.

Woven throughout the weekend's music and storytelling will be a screening of rare, never-before-seen film footage of Bowie and a curated photography exhibition showcasing rare and iconic imagery hosted within Cameron House’s cinema and event spaces.

Sunday’s live performance will also be anchored by a house band comprising legends who helped define David Bowie’s sound across the 50 years.

Earl Slick, Gail Ann Dorsey, Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell and Peter Frampton will take part in Bowie: Live On The Lock this November. Picture: Press

Bowie: Live on the Loch echoes Bowie's 50th birthday concert at New York's Madison Square Garden, which was also held in aid of Save the Children.

Funds for the charity will be raised through ticket sales, the charity auction, exclusive event merchandise, live pledge moments and the global livestream. The money raised will help children all around the world, including the UK, providing children with access to vital education, healthcare and protection.

Tickets are on sale at bowie-live-on-the-loch.com, where you can find more details on the experience.

The grounds of Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond. Picture: Press

Reflecting on the unique format and historical tie-in, Earl Slick says: "David had a lot of motivation to help out. It wasn't a big bragging thing - it was just done. That's what I loved about it. He did it under the radar. We all live in increasingly uncertain and turbulent times around the world. More kids need more help. So it's time to do it and I cannot think of anything that David would rather lend his support to."

George Graham, Executive Director of Global Impact at Save the Children, says: “With so much instability and uncertainty around the globe, it is an exceptionally challenging and dangerous time to be a child in so many corners of the world. At Save the Children, our only goal is to support children so they can have a safe, happy and healthy childhood. We are deeply grateful to everyone who is honouring David Bowie by backing this star-studded weekend, which will help bring a better future for children here in the UK and around the world."

Will Oakley, Managing Director at Cameron House Resort says: “It is a privilege for Cameron House to host such a landmark cultural event. David Bowie’s impact on the global music landscape remains unparalleled, and welcoming his original band members to the banks of Loch Lomond is a special prospect for the resort. We look forward to providing a world-class setting for this historic reunion, and we are proud to support Save the Children in continuing Bowie’s philanthropic legacy.”

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