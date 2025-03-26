David Bowie's former south London home is up for sale for less than £500,000

By Jenny Mensah

The home where Bowie and his family lived for just one year, is being sold.

David Bowie's former south London home is up for sale.

The musician's childhood home, which is located on Canon Road in Bromley, has been listed for a rather reasonable price tag given its history asking for "offers in the region of £449,500.

As reported by Evening Standard Homes and Property, the two bed house, where the future icon moved with his family just for one year in 1953 when he was six years old, was the first placed they moved after their address in Stansfield Road in Brixton, where Bowie - born Jones - was born.

David Bowie fan? Musician's former Bromley home for sale for £449,500 https://t.co/XQeXwNIpw7 — Standard Homes & Property (@ESHomesProperty) March 25, 2025

According to its listing on Rightmove, the property is described as a "charming 2-bedroom period terraced house," which is located in a quiet residential position close to the heart of Bickley on the boarders of Bromley."

It adds: "Neutral and good condition presentation allows you to put your own personal touch on the space. Two receptions offer versatile living, and the modern fitted kitchen will satisfy the keenest of culinary enthusiasts. Two double bedrooms offer a welcoming feel with the huge four piece bathroom being en-suite. The house boasts a lovely garden, ideal for enjoying a morning coffee or hosting a BBQ with friends."

The description adds almost as an afterthought: "Fun fact musician David Bowie lived here in his younger days."

A home where David Bowie once lived has been listed for sale. Picture: Alamy

After moving from this address, the Jones family settled at 4 Plaistow Grove, where Bowie attended Ravenswood School For Boys and developed his creativity and interest in music stardom.

David Bowie eventually moved out of Bromley in 1969 moving to Foxgrove Road and Haddon Hall, Beckenham with his then-wife Angie, their son Zowie and a collection of musicians including the future Spiders of Mars until 1972.

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream movie full length trailer

