WATCH: David Bowie sings “Heroes” on the Bing Crosby Christmas show

22 December 2020, 21:00

See a memorable performance of an all-time classic song from a festive TV special.

You’ll recall with either fondness or the odd cringe the moment when David Bowie appeared alongside old time crooner Bing Crosby to sing the festive ditty The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth.

This legendary culture clash was shot as part of Crosby’s final Christmas special - he died a couple of weeks later and Bowie later claimed that he made the appearance mainly to please hs mum, who was a Bing fan.

Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas was shown on Christmas Eve 1977 and featured Bowie fresh from recording the album “Heroes” in Berlin.

While we’ve seen the Little Drummer Boy clip a million times, we didn’t realise that Bowie also performed the title track of his new album on the show, too… in a specially recorded version. Crank up the volume and enjoy this slice of prime Bowie.

Latest Videos

James get pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

James gets pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present

Chris Moyles isn't impressed with his Secret Santa gift

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news and charity single to Chris Moyles
Jim Carrey as The Grinch

The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

News

David Bowie Songs

David Bowie Latest

See more David Bowie Latest

Shortest Songs Ever: Tenacious D, Nirvana, The Smiths and The White Stripes

The best songs under 2 minutes

Features

Which one of these classic David Bowie albums could you be?

Which David Bowie album are you?

Quizzes

Awkward Interviews

The most awkward music interviews of all time

Features

The Royal Mint's David Bowie commemorative coin is launched into space

The Royal Mint launches David Bowie coin range and sends it into space
David Bowie in 1976

The best David Bowie lyrics