WATCH: David Bowie sings “Heroes” on the Bing Crosby Christmas show

See a memorable performance of an all-time classic song from a festive TV special.

You’ll recall with either fondness or the odd cringe the moment when David Bowie appeared alongside old time crooner Bing Crosby to sing the festive ditty The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth.

This legendary culture clash was shot as part of Crosby’s final Christmas special - he died a couple of weeks later and Bowie later claimed that he made the appearance mainly to please hs mum, who was a Bing fan.

Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas was shown on Christmas Eve 1977 and featured Bowie fresh from recording the album “Heroes” in Berlin.

While we’ve seen the Little Drummer Boy clip a million times, we didn’t realise that Bowie also performed the title track of his new album on the show, too… in a specially recorded version. Crank up the volume and enjoy this slice of prime Bowie.