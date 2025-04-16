David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones reveals struggles of being child of an icon in candid poem

David Bowie circa 1974 and his daughter Alexandria Jones

By Jenny Mensah

The youngest child the late Ziggy Stardust icon has shared a poem about her identity as the daughter of a famous artist.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones has released a poem revealing her struggles on being the child of an icon.

The 24-year-old artist - who is the child of the late Heroes icon and model Iman - has shared a reflection on her life as the "daughter of a legend" and revealed how it has impacted her own identity.

In the piece, which is fittingly titled David Bowie's Daughter, she begins wryly: "That gets your attention ay?"

She goes on: "I'm the daughter of a legend/but i'm more than just his name/they see the blood, they hear the sound/yet fail to see me, don't feel the same".

Jones goes on to share some frustration that anything she does will be compared to the "heights" of her father's career. However, she asserts that she doesn't want to chase what Bowie has achieved, but rather create for the love of art itself.

She declares: "I'm not a copy, not a shadow/I'm just a girl that's as confused at you".

I"m not trying to be that someone," she goes on. "That all love and admire so/I'm creating my own rhythm/letting my true self show".

The seven-verse poem concludes: "I'm not trying to fill his shoes/I'm just trying to find my own peace".

Read her full piece below:

Lexi's poem comes shortly after she quietly released her debut album, Xandri, on Wednesday 2nd April, after sharing teasers of her material on her Instagram.

Listen to the 12-track record, which includes the songs Along The Road, Moving On and The Rush of The Absurd, below.

The album artwork sees a two-headed image on the cover, while appears to be derived from her name, which comes from the Greek Alexandros, Xander or Xandria and means "defender of humankind".

Lexi has always shown her creative side, selling her artwork online as far back as 2020 and even going on to create customised clothing and accessories under her name.

In 2023, Lexi first shared her vocal talents on YouTube, with a video of her singing a rendition of her father's iconic 1969 hit Starman, which is taken from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, as well as a sweet rendition of Life On Mars?, which was first released in Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory.

Lexi, daughter of David Bowie & Iman sings ‘Starman’ and ‘Life On Mars’ live on Instagram. Love it!

Despite only sharing her musical talents fairly recently, Jones showed how far back her music bond with her father famous went with family home video footage.

Taking to Instagram on the seventh anniversary of the Brixton Boy's passing, Jones shared the throwback clip of herself at the keyboard with the icon alongside the caption: "7 years ago today. I miss you".

