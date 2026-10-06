Bowie80: Celebrations for David Bowie's 80th birthday launches with events and experiences throughout 2027

The late icon died in 2016. Picture: Press

By Radio X

Special events, releases, anniversaries, collaborations and fan experiences for the late icon have been announced all over the globe, taking place from now and continuing throughout 2027.

David Bowie's milestone 80th birthday in 2027 is set to be celebrated with a new initiative.

Bowie80 - which was officially announced this Monday (5th October) - will see a series of special events, releases, collaborations and fan experiences launched across the globe for the late icon - who died in 2016 aged 69 - starting now and stretching throughout next year.

A press release explains: "BOWIE80 is a celebration of one of the world’s most influential artists, whose impact can be seen, heard and felt across all forms of art and in mainstream and outsider culture spanning both the 20th and 21st Centuries.

"Starting today and continuing throughout 2027, the year of Bowie’s 80th birthday, there will be special events, releases, anniversaries, collaborations and fan experiences all over the globe, exclusively announced via a specific site, bowie80.davidbowie.com, all branded with the new Bowie80 logo."

Bowie80 launched on Monday 5th October. Picture: Press

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The initiative kicks off with a new partnership with Nordstrom, who will celebrate the music legend with three immersive shops in its flagships in Seattle, NYC and Chicago. Each store will hold a range of exclusive and limited-edition collections, and collaborations also come from Undercover, Marc Jacobs, Paul Smith, and AllSaints.

In addition, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is planning a Bowie80 celebration anchored by a dedicated retail pop-up running mid-November through January across its Museum store, online shop, and airport location. The Rock Hall will also host fan activations throughout David's birthday weekend, including Bowie-themed educational presentations, trivia, music, and photo ops, alongside an exhibition featuring the work of iconic rock & roll photographers, some of which has never been seen. Exhibit and programming details will be announced in the coming months.

Morrison Hotel Gallery will mark David Bowie’s 80th year with Strange Fascination, a major photography exhibition celebrating the artistry, evolution and fearless reinvention of one of the most photographed and visually transformative figures in modern culture.

The exhibition will open early February 2027 in New York City and West Hollywood, bringing together career-defining and previously unreleased photographs from the celebrated archives of Morrison Hotel Gallery and the David Bowie estate. Spanning Bowie’s remarkable career, the exhibition will offer an intimate visual journey through six definitive eras, identities and reinventions that helped define his extraordinary influence on music, fashion, art and culture. Additional details, including participating photographers, will be announced in January.

BOWIE (breaking) GLASS is a new live symphonic concert production, developed by Schirmer Theatrical together with Østre Gasværk Teater, bringing David Bowie’s iconic songs and voice into a bold new musical and visual dialogue with Philip Glass. Featuring Bowie’s original recordings alongside live vocalists, musicians and orchestra, this official concert experience will have its world premiere in Copenhagen in Spring 2027. Read the full details at BowieBreakingGlass.com.

Perryscope Productions, longtime merchandising representatives for David Bowie, will be launching exclusive Bowie80 merchandise in the official David Bowie webstore found at DavidBowie.com, and the official David Bowie Amazon store effective immediately. Additionally, new and longtime David Bowie apparel & accessories licensees including Phix, Rockoff, Rowdy Sprout, Roots of Fight, Stoned Immaculate, Girl Skateboards and more will be rolling out fresh Bowie & Bowie80 themed products throughout the anniversary year.

The acclaimed show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, which opened at London's Lightroom this year, will reach new audiences in 2027, with runs in Manchester and Brighton, as well as its first European venue, Port des Lumières in Hamburg, launching as part of Bowie80 - with more to follow. Through iconic performances, rarely seen interviews, and never-before-exhibited material, David Bowie: You’re Not Alone uses huge screens and state-of-the-art audio to explore the artist's life and career.

The V&A’s David Bowie: On Tour will see artefacts from Bowie’s 90,000-item archive tour around the UK, starting in Dundee before moving on to Blackpool in 2027, before visiting further venues in 2028 & 2029.

Throughout the remainder of 2026 and throughout 2027, there will be more announcements, including groundbreaking audiovisual presentations, experiences, and fan-centric activities worldwide.

See the full announcement and line-up of events and experiences for Bowie80 so far here.

David Bowie You're Not Alone at the Lightroom in London exhibition preview

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