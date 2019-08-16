The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions: Stage times at Bellahouston Park, support act & setlist
16 August 2019, 16:56 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 17:08
The Cure are headlining tonight's Glasgow Summer Sessions. Find out who's supporting them and when you can expect them on stage.
Festival season may be winding down, but there are still a few music events left in the social calendar - namely Glasgow's Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park, which runs until 25 August.
Taking to the stage tonight (Friday 16 August), is English rock band, The Cure, who'll no doubt play a career spanning set, which will include the likes of Friday I'm In Love, In Between Days, Boys Don't Cry, A Forest and more.
Here's everything you need to know about their performance tonight - including set list, stage times, support act and more.
What time are The Cure playing tonight?
While gates open at 4pm, The Cure aren't due on stage until 8:30pm.
The gig is scheduled to end at 11pm, for those wanting to plan their route home.
Who's supporting The Cure at Summer Sessions?
Playing ahead of Robert Smith are local bands Mogwai and The Twilight Sad, as well as Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable.
You can catch them at these times:
4.40pm: The Joy Formidable
5.40pm: The Twilight Sad
6:55pm: Mogwai
What's The Cure's set list?
While the official setlist for tonight's gig at Bellahouston Park has yet to be confirmed, there's every chance The Cure will play the same tracks as they have at recent gigs. They are as follows:
1. Shake Dog Shake
2. Burn
3. Fascination Street
4. Never Enough
5. Push
6. In Between Days
7. Just Like Heaven
8. Last Dance
9. Pictures of You
10. High
11. A Night Like This
12. Just One Kiss
13. Lovesong
14. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
15. A Strange Day
16. Play for Today
17. A Forest
18. Primary
19. 39
20. One Hundred Years
ENCORE
21. Lullaby
22. The Caterpillar
23. The Walk
24. Friday I'm In Love
25. Close To Me
26. Why Can't I Be You?
27. Boys Don't Cry