The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions: Stage times at Bellahouston Park, support act & setlist

The Cure are performing at Glasgow's Summer Sessions tonight - here's everything you need to know. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

The Cure are headlining tonight's Glasgow Summer Sessions. Find out who's supporting them and when you can expect them on stage.

Festival season may be winding down, but there are still a few music events left in the social calendar - namely Glasgow's Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park, which runs until 25 August.

Taking to the stage tonight (Friday 16 August), is English rock band, The Cure, who'll no doubt play a career spanning set, which will include the likes of Friday I'm In Love, In Between Days, Boys Don't Cry, A Forest and more.

Here's everything you need to know about their performance tonight - including set list, stage times, support act and more.

What time are The Cure playing tonight?

While gates open at 4pm, The Cure aren't due on stage until 8:30pm.

The gig is scheduled to end at 11pm, for those wanting to plan their route home.

Who's supporting The Cure at Summer Sessions?

Playing ahead of Robert Smith are local bands Mogwai and The Twilight Sad, as well as Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable.

You can catch them at these times:

4.40pm: The Joy Formidable

5.40pm: The Twilight Sad

6:55pm: Mogwai

What's The Cure's set list?

While the official setlist for tonight's gig at Bellahouston Park has yet to be confirmed, there's every chance The Cure will play the same tracks as they have at recent gigs. They are as follows:

1. Shake Dog Shake

2. Burn

3. Fascination Street

4. Never Enough

5. Push

6. In Between Days

7. Just Like Heaven

8. Last Dance

9. Pictures of You

10. High

11. A Night Like This

12. Just One Kiss

13. Lovesong

14. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

15. A Strange Day

16. Play for Today

17. A Forest

18. Primary

19. 39

20. One Hundred Years

ENCORE

21. Lullaby

22. The Caterpillar

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm In Love

25. Close To Me

26. Why Can't I Be You?

27. Boys Don't Cry