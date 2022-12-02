The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Cure are kicking off their UK dates in Northern Ireland. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co are headed for the Northern Ireland date this Friday 2nd December. Find out who's supporting and what time they'll be on stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Cure are kicking off their UK dates with a gig at Belfast SSE Arena tonight (Friday 2nd December).

Find out everything we know about The Cure's Northern Irish date, including what time it starts, who's supporting what the stage times are and if you can still buy tickets.

READ MORE: Everything we know about The Cure's new album, Songs Of A Lost World

What is The Cure's Belfast date?

The Cure play Northern Ireland's Belfast SSE Arena on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Who's supporting The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena?

The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no stranger to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.

The Twilight Sad are supporting The Cure at the Belfast SSE Arena. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

What are The Cure's Belfast SSE Arena stage times?*

Doors: 6pm

The Twilight Sad: 7.15pm - 7.45pm

The Cure: 8.15pm - 11pm

*Times are subject to change.

Visit ssearenabelfast.com for more details.

READ MORE: Why The Cure's Boys Don't Cry wasn't a hit the first time around

Can I still get tickets to The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena?

There are still a limited amount of tickets to see The Cure in Belfast. Visit Belfast SSE Arena's event page for more.

How to get to Belfast SSE Arena:

The Beflast SSE Arena address is: 2 Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ

The SatNav postcode for Belfast SSE Arena is BT3 9QQ.

Parking:

The arena has an onsite parking facility names The Odyssey Car Park, but charges do apply. Get the full info and costs for parking here.

By Bus:

Translink's Metro & Airport Express stop at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Visit translink for details.

By Train:

The Arena is only 1 mile from Central and Gt Victoria Street, with Dublin only two hours away by train. Visit translink for details.

Visit ssearenabelfast.com/your-visit/getting-here for more details.

What will The Cure play on their setlist?

The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See their most recent setlist at the 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday 1st December for an idea of what they'll play.

The Cure 3Arena Dublin setlist on 1st December 2022:

1. Alone

2. Pictures of You

3. A Night Like This

4. Lovesong

5. And Nothing Is Forever

6. The Last Day of Summer

7. Want

8. A Fragile Thing

9. Burn

10. At Night

11. A Strange Day

12. The Hanging Garden

13. Push

14. Play for Today

15. Shake Dog Shake

16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

17. Endsong

Encore:

18. I Can Never Say Goodbye

19. Cold

20. Charlotte Sometimes

21. A Forest (Guitar solo & bass go on… more )

Encore 2:

22. Lullaby

23. The Walk

24. Friday I'm in Love

25. Close to Me

26. In Between Days

27. Just Like Heaven

28. Boys Don't Cry

What are The Cure's 2022 tour dates?

2nd December 2022: SSE Arena, Belfast

4th December 2022: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

6th December 2022: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

View The Cure's full tour dates here.

READ MORE - The Killers' Coventry set ends on Mr. Brightside - see the full setlist