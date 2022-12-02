The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena: Stage times, support, tickets and more
2 December 2022, 11:33 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 11:42
Robert Smith and co are headed for the Northern Ireland date this Friday 2nd December. Find out who's supporting and what time they'll be on stage.
The Cure are kicking off their UK dates with a gig at Belfast SSE Arena tonight (Friday 2nd December).
Find out everything we know about The Cure's Northern Irish date, including what time it starts, who's supporting what the stage times are and if you can still buy tickets.
What is The Cure's Belfast date?
The Cure play Northern Ireland's Belfast SSE Arena on Friday 2nd December 2022.
Who's supporting The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena?
The support for The Cure comes from The Twilight Sad. The Scottish post-punk rockers are no stranger to The Cure's fans, having supported the band numerous times on tour.
What are The Cure's Belfast SSE Arena stage times?*
Doors: 6pm
The Twilight Sad: 7.15pm - 7.45pm
The Cure: 8.15pm - 11pm
*Times are subject to change.
Visit ssearenabelfast.com for more details.
Can I still get tickets to The Cure at Belfast SSE Arena?
There are still a limited amount of tickets to see The Cure in Belfast. Visit Belfast SSE Arena's event page for more.
How to get to Belfast SSE Arena:
The Beflast SSE Arena address is: 2 Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ
The SatNav postcode for Belfast SSE Arena is BT3 9QQ.
Parking:
The arena has an onsite parking facility names The Odyssey Car Park, but charges do apply. Get the full info and costs for parking here.
By Bus:
Translink's Metro & Airport Express stop at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Visit translink for details.
By Train:
The Arena is only 1 mile from Central and Gt Victoria Street, with Dublin only two hours away by train. Visit translink for details.
Visit ssearenabelfast.com/your-visit/getting-here for more details.
What will The Cure play on their setlist?
The Cure have been keeping their fans guessing as usual by mixing up their lengthy set. See their most recent setlist at the 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday 1st December for an idea of what they'll play.
The Cure 3Arena Dublin setlist on 1st December 2022:
1. Alone
2. Pictures of You
3. A Night Like This
4. Lovesong
5. And Nothing Is Forever
6. The Last Day of Summer
7. Want
8. A Fragile Thing
9. Burn
10. At Night
11. A Strange Day
12. The Hanging Garden
13. Push
14. Play for Today
15. Shake Dog Shake
16. From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
17. Endsong
Encore:
18. I Can Never Say Goodbye
19. Cold
20. Charlotte Sometimes
21. A Forest (Guitar solo & bass go on… more )
Encore 2:
22. Lullaby
23. The Walk
24. Friday I'm in Love
25. Close to Me
26. In Between Days
27. Just Like Heaven
28. Boys Don't Cry
What are The Cure's 2022 tour dates?
- 2nd December 2022: SSE Arena, Belfast
- 4th December 2022: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow
- 6th December 2022: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
- 13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley
View The Cure's full tour dates here.
