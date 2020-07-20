The Cure's new album is their "saddest" and "most intense" yet

The Cure's keyboardist Roger O'Donnell revealed the band didn't want to release another album unless it was "the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record" they'd ever made.

The band's keyboard player Roger O'Donnell revealed he and frontman Robert Smith didn't want to release another album unless it lived up to their high expectations.

He told Classic Pop magazine: "Four years ago, I said to Robert, 'We have to make one more record. It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record we've ever made, and then we can just walk away from it.' He agreed. Listening to the demos, it is that record. I think everybody will be happy with it.

"The problem is, it's 12 years since the last album so it becomes precious. When you've got a back catalogue like The Cure, it's a lot to live up to. Robert has said, 'if The Cure say any more, it had better be important and it had better be f***ing good'. It is, it's going to be an amazing record. I just suggest a little patience."

O'Donnell also revealed that - despite being inducted to the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 - it was headlining Glastonbury the same year that reminded him just how famous The Cure were.

"We've obviously been a big band for a long time, but last year was quite weird," he mused. "To English people The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a bit of a laugh, treating bands like they're hockey teams who've won a tournament. But it's a big deal in the States. The day after we headlined Glastonbury, I thought, 'Wow, we're a big band! We've headlined Glastonbury!' It went to my head for about five minutes, and I could understand how a young band could lose the plot after a show like that. But then I drove back to Devon. Every day at 4pm, I see my neighbour Geoff for tea at his dairy farm. As we always do, we asked each other about our day. That was an interesting contrast."

