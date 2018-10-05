The Cure To Headline Rock Wertcher 2019

Robert Smith and co will top the bill at the Belgian Festival, which takes place from 27-30 June.

The Cure have been announced for Rock Werchter 2019.

Robert Smith and the Close To Me outfit have been confirmed for the Belgian festival, which will take place from 27-30 June in Werchter's Festival Park.

The first name is in! @TheCure will play Rock Werchter on Friday 28 June. More names are to follow shortly. Rock Werchter 2019 takes place from Thursday 27 June to Sunday 30 June in the Festivalpark in Werchter. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 26 October. #RW19 #staytuned pic.twitter.com/CTumKyYk7Q — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) October 5, 2018

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 26 October.

Meanwhile, The Cure have announced an Irish date for next year.

A tweet was shared from the band's official page last month, with the words: "Dublin. June 8th

Save The Date," adding: "Full details coming soon".

Watch The Cure perform Friday I'm In Love at British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018: