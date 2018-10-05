The Cure To Headline Rock Wertcher 2019

5 October 2018, 13:25 | Updated: 5 October 2018, 13:28

The Cure
The Cure. Picture: Radio X

Robert Smith and co will top the bill at the Belgian Festival, which takes place from 27-30 June.

The Cure have been announced for Rock Werchter 2019.

Robert Smith and the Close To Me outfit have been confirmed for the Belgian festival, which will take place from 27-30 June in Werchter's Festival Park.

See the festival's announcement video here:

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 26 October.

Meanwhile, The Cure have announced an Irish date for next year.

A tweet was shared from the band's official page last month, with the words: "Dublin. June 8th

Save The Date," adding: "Full details coming soon".

Watch The Cure perform Friday I'm In Love at British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018:

