The Cure's 40th anniversary live Hyde Park gig to hit cinemas: How to buy tickets

Robert Smith and co will release Tim Pope's Anniversary 1978-2018, which captures their 2018 Hyde Park show on 11 July. Find out how to watch it.

The Cure's 40th anniversary show at London's Hyde Park last year is set to be screened in cinemas around the world.

Trafalgar Releasing will bring Anniversary 1978-2018 to movie theatres across the globe, seeing Robert Smith and co. play their special gig, which took place during British Summer Time Festival last year.

Created by the band's long-time visual collaborator Tim Pope, the film will capture goth rockers in 4K and see the legendary British band play a career-defining set which includes everything Lovesong to Friday I’m In Love and Boys Don't Cry.

Robert Smith said of the release: "This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”

Robert Smith plays Hyde Park in The Cure 40th Anniversary film Anniversary 1978-2018. Picture: Press

Director, Tim Pope says on the film: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history - and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm ‘In Orange’ 1986 concert film - I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music. Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

Ahead of the concert film's release, The Cure will return to Glastonbury, playing the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the festival.

They'll be joined by fellow headliners Stormzy and The Killers, who will play the Friday and Saturday night respectively.

This week saw Glastonbury release its full line-up and stage times, which you can see here.

