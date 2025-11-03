Liam Fray plays surprise set at Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda

Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever | Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

The Courteeners frontman played a surprise set at the O2 Apollo Manchester as part of Radio X's 10th birthday celebrations.

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray treated fans to a surprise acoustic set at Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda.

The Courteeners frontman made a special appearance at the exclusive gig at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Monday (3rd November), celebrating 10 years of the station.

After a rousing introduction by Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan, the Middleton legend received a hometown hero's welcome, surprising the crowd with a perfectly-pitched solo set.

Fray kicked off his intimate performance with a stripped-back rendition of St. Jude favourites How Come and No You Didn’t, No You Don't, before performing Pink Cactus Cafe, the title track from Courteeners' 2024 album.

Much to the delight of the audience at the 3,500 capacity venue, Fray ended his mini-set with St Jude's enduring indie anthem Not Nineteen Forever, which inevitably led to a mass-singalong in the crowd.

Watch him perform the classic track in our video above.

Liam Fray plays a surprise set at Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda Monday 3rd November 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Middleton rocker's appearance came after a series of exciting performances from Liverpool outfit Circa Waves, much-loved Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg and Staines indie rock outfit Hard-Fi, which were all interspersed with DJ sets from Radio X's own Sunta Templeton,

Fray's performance preceded a headline show from Stockport five-piece Blossoms, who helped bring celebrations to a close with a dazzling show in their home city, which included the likes of The Honeymoon, Charlemagne and their beloved new classic Gary.

Blossoms close Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda on Monday 3rd November 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick

Liam Fray at Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda - 3rd November 2025 setlist:

How Come

No You Didn’t, No You Don't

Pink Cactus Cafe

Not Nineteen Forever

