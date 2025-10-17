Courtneeners announce 2026 show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park

Courteeners will play Wythenshawe Park in 2026. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co will be playing the huge homecoming show next year, with tickets going on sale next week.

By Jenny Mensah

Courteeners have announced a huge outdoor date for 2026.

The Middleton rockers - fronted by Liam Fray - have confirmed a homecoming date at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 29th August 2026, with The Vaccines (performing What Did You Expect From The Vaccines in full) and The Coral among the special guests.

Also joining them on the day will be Bristol duo Getdown Services and self-dubbed "crunchy country Celtic throttle pop" band Girl In The Year Above.

Tickets for the date will go on general sale on Friday 24th October from ticketmaster.co.uk or gigsandtours.com.

Every ticket sold will also see £1 going directly to the Music Venue Trust to support new artists on tour, and invest in the future of live music.

The announcement comes after the band teased an announcement on social media, which saw the country illuminated in pink neon with an arrow pointing to Manchester and the message: "See you on the 17th" and " 17.10 25 " in reference to today's date and their song from their Mapping The Rendezvous album.

Courtneeners last performed a huge Manchester show back in Heaton Park in 2023, which saw them celebrate 15 years of their St. Jude album with with supporting sets from the likes of The Snuts and DMA'S.

The band last released an album in 2024 with Pink Cactus Cafe, which included singles Solitude Of The Nightbus and dreamy DMA'S collab The Beginning Of The End.

Watch Liam Fray discuss the album, which marked the first time he collaborated with other artists on Courteeners music, below:

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

