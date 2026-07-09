Courteeners share romantic new single Plus One Forever

Courteeners have shared the latest track to come from their "Best Of". Picture: Dominic Foster

By Jenny Mensah

The song features on the band's forthcoming "Best Of" compilation, which is set for release next month.

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Courteeners have shared their new single Plus One Forever.

The latest track to come from Liam Fray and co, which sees the band tackle themes of love and romance, features on their upcoming "Best Of" album, God Bless The Band - The Very Best Of Courteeners, which is set for release on 28th August 2026.

Speaking about the single, Fray revealed has been 10 years or so in the making.

Courteeners - Plus One Forever (Official Visualiser)

Sharing the news of the track on Instagram, Fray revealed: "Plus One Forever is a song I’ve had (in various forms) for quite a while.

"Buzzing to finally share it with you all today."

The Middleton rocker added: "We had a fruitful couple of weeks in Liverpool earlier this year with [The Coral frontman James Skelly] … Who I’m eternally grateful to for helping me get ten years of ideas into 3 and half minutes."

Plus One Forever follows The Luckiest Man Alive — also on the band's upcoming compilation — which you can listen to below.

Courteeners - The Luckiest Man Alive (Official Visualiser)

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God Bless The Band celebrates an incredible two-decades of Courteeners, featuring tracks from their seven studio albums - St. Jude (2008), Falcon (2010), Anna(2013), Concrete Love (2014), Mapping the Rendezvous (2016), More. Again. Forever. (2020) and Pink Cactus Cafe (2024) - along with two brand new tracks The Luckiest Man Alive and Plus One Forever produced by Liam Fray and James Skelly.

The album will be available on heavyweight black 2LP, retail-exclusive clear 2LP and CD. Deluxe formats, with an additional 11 tracks will be available exclusively on Courteeners’ official store including limited-edition super deluxe box set, 3LP vinyl and 2CD. All orders from the official store include a print of the album artwork, signed by the band.

The deluxe boxset, limited to 1000 copies - which includes a gold 3LP, 2CD, exclusive cassette, and 7” of the iconic single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, plus art print and replica concert ticket and AAA pass- is available to pre-order here.

Speaking about the release, Liam Fray says: “In October it's 20 years since our first gig, so with a couple of new songs fresh from the studio, the timing just seemed right for a Best Of. If we mean half as much to people as they have done to us over the years, then we've not done too bad. We look forward to seeing you down the front God Bless The Fans x”

See the artwork of God Bless The Band and its tracklist below:

God Bless The Band - The Very Best Of Courteeners album artwork. Picture: Press

God Bless The Band tracklist:

1. Are You In Love With A Notion?

2. Cavorting

3. Acrylic

4. You Overdid It Doll

5. Pink Cactus Café

6. Summer

7. Take Over The World

8. Bide Your Time

9. Small Bones

10. The 17th

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly

12. That Kiss

13. Lose Control

14. Modern Love

15. Sycophant

16. Hanging Off Your Cloud

17. The Luckiest Man Alive

18. What Took You So Long?

19. Not Nineteen Forever

20. Plus One Forever

Deluxe Album Formats:

21. Sweet Surrender

22. Chipping Away

23. Smiths Disco

24. Sunflower

25. Winter Wonderland

26. The Rest Of The World Has Gone Home

27. International (Acoustic)

28. Beautiful Head

29. More. Again. Forever.

30. 20th Century Boy/Cigarettes & Alcohol (BBC Radio 2 Session - Live At Glastonbury)

31. Here Come The Young Men

The band already have a busy schedule this summer, embarking on sold-out outdoor shows, which includes their homecoming date at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 29th August- the day after release of the compilation album.

Liam Fray at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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Alongside the news of their God Bless The Band release comes a 2026 UK arena tour of the same name, which will see the band joined by Wigan outfit The Lathums as special guests.

The dates will include stops at London's Alexandra Palace and are on sale here.

Courteeners' 2026 God Bless The Band arena dates. Picture: Press

£1 + VAT from every ticket sold will be donated to the newly launched LIVE Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The LIVE Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem - from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

Courteeners' God Bless The Band 2026 arena tour dates:

Fri 6th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 7th November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 13th November: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 14th November: London Alexandra Palace

Fri 20th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 21st November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tickets are on sale here.