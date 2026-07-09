Courteeners would "answer the call" to support Oasis in 2027, says Liam Fray amid tour rumours

Courteeners would "answer the call" to support Oasis in 2027

Liam Fray told Johnny Vaughan that he'd be up for being a special guest amid rumours that the Manchester band are set to confirm more reunion dates for next year.

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Liam Fray has said Courteeners would "answer the call" to support Oasis next year.

Rumours have been rife that the Britpop legends will announce further reunion dates in 2027 after their monumental Oasis Live '25 dates, which saw CAST and Richard Ashcroft as special guests.

Now, quizzed by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if he would accept the offer to support the reunited Gallagher brothers, who are rumoured to be set for more dates next year, he replied without hesitation: "Yes."

When asked if it was an instant "Yes,' he went on: "Yeah, I think it is. Well, it is from me... I don't know if someone else has said no!"

Though the Middleton rocker didn't manage to get to Heaton Park on time to catch Ashcroft's set, he added: "But we did for Wembley and it was unbelievable".

Liam Fray in 2024 and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher hug on their Oasis Live '25 dates. Picture: Harry Herd/WireImage/Getty, Big Brother Recordings

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This week saw Courteeners release new single Plus One Forever. It follows former Radio X Record of the Week The Luckiest Man Alive and both feature on upcoming album God Bless The Band - The Very Best Of Courteeners.

The compilation - which is released on 28th August - celebrates an incredible two-decades of the band, featuring tracks from their seven studio albums - St. Jude (2008), Falcon (2010), Anna(2013), Concrete Love (2014), Mapping the Rendezvous (2016), More. Again. Forever. (2020) and Pink Cactus Cafe (2024).

Speaking of their latest single, which was produced by Fray and The Coral's James Skelly, he told Johnny Vaughan "I've had the tune for a long time really, in different like forms, different guises... and that doesn't usually happen. We usually whip it into shape within an album o two, but this has kind of been knocking about since about [2010 album] Falcon, I think."

He added" There's been different iterations of it maybe that's boring information for people, but there's— it took us a while to get it right. And that's where James comes in, I think. He's [...] good at getting 10 years of ideas into three minutes."

Listen to Plus One Forever below:

Courteeners - Plus One Forever (Official Visualiser)

The album will be available on heavyweight black 2LP, retail-exclusive clear 2LP and CD. Deluxe formats, with an additional 11 tracks will be available exclusively on Courteeners’ official store including limited-edition super deluxe box set, 3LP vinyl and 2CD. All orders from the official store include a print of the album artwork, signed by the band.

The deluxe boxset, limited to 1000 copies - which includes a gold 3LP, 2CD, exclusive cassette, and 7” of the iconic single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, plus art print and replica concert ticket and AAA pass- is available to pre-order here.

Courteeners are set to head out on a headline arena tour this year, but not before completing a huge homecoming summer date at Wythenshawe Park.

"Listen, we were getting bored of playing Heaton Park, so we just thought, let's do the other one," the Not Nineteen Forever singer joked.

But Fray's looking forward to the band's November dates, particularly their stop at London's Alexandra Palace, since surprisingly, the band have yet to play there. "Not many things on the bucket list really left anymore," the rocker mused.

"I think Ally Pally would be great because just because it's London and we get that 'only big up north' tag a lot and I know how many tickets we've done in London over the last 20 years.

"I mean, we always have I think when we even just as we got signed, it was like, 'You'll struggle down here because, you know, your Manc'. [However] London's always been really, really good to us, so I always buzz off it and we've got loads of friends and family down there."

See Courteeners' God Bless The Band 2026 arena tour dates:

Fri 6th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 7th November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 13th November: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 14th November: London Alexandra Palace

Fri 20th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 21st November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tickets are on sale here.

Liam Fray at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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