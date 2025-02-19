Courteeners to join Kings Of Leon at their huge Cardiff show

Courteeners will be joining Kings Of Leon at their Cardiff show in June. Picture: Press

The Manchester group led by Liam Fray will be special guests to the US band at Blackweir Live this June.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Manchester's Courteeners are set to join Kings Of Leon at a huge show in Cardiff this summer.

KOL announced they would be playing at the brand new Blackweir Fields venue on Sunday 29th June 2025 and the Middleton heroes have just been announced as special guests.

The Blackweir music series will see the Followills play their first show in Cardiff since 2007 and Liam Fray and co - who released their seventh studio album, Pink Cactus Cafe, in October last year - are set to appear on the bill as special guests.

Tickets for the Blackweir show are on sale now from blackweirlive.com

Courteeners are also joining Kings Of Leon at the Come Together festival in Newcastle in June, while the US band play a number of outdoor shows in the UK this summer

Kings of Leon's 2025 UK dates:

8th June Come Together Festival, Newcastle Town Moor

29th June Blackweir Live, Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

2nd July Lytham Festival, Lytham Green, Lancashire

24th August Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

Courteeners will be heading to Australia in March for further dates, before returning to the UK for the Newcastle and Cardiff shows, plus a stop off at Norwich in August.

Courteeners UK tour dates 2025