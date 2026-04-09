Courteeners announce God Bless The Band "Best Of" album & arena dates with The Lathums as special guests

Courteeners have shared news of a new 'best of' album, single and arena tour. Picture: Dominic Foster

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co, who have shared the details of their "Best Of" compilation and a new single, The Luckiest Man Alive, as well as new arena dates this November. Find out how to buy tickets.

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Courteeners have shared the details of their forthcoming "Best Of" album, a new single and a headline arena tour, as well as an intimate Manchester show this weekend.

God Bless The Band - The Very Best of Courteeners, which will celebrate the band's 20-year-long career, is set for release on 28th August 2026.

Liam Fray and co will also embark on arena dates of the same name this November with Wigan outfit The Lathums joining them as special guests.

The dates will include stops at London's Alexandra Palace and will go on general sale from Friday 17th April at 10am here.

Courteeners' 2026 God Bless The Band arena dates. Picture: Press

£1 + VAT from every ticket sold will be donated to the newly launched LIVE Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The LIVE Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem - from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

Courteeners will celebrate the announcement with a very special intimate one-off show at Manchester’s Night & Day on Saturday 11th April. Helping to support small venues and the LIVE Trust, Night & Day is close to the bands’ heart having played here many times at the very start of their career.

Courteeners' God Bless The Band 2026 arena tour dates:

Fri 6th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 7th November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 13th November: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 14th November: London Alexandra Palace

Fri 20th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 21st November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 17th April at 10am, with the pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 15th April.

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Alongside the news of the album and tour dates comes new single The Luckiest Man Alive, which is available to stream now.

Courteeners - The Luckiest Man Alive (Official Visualiser)

God Bless The Band celebrates an incredible two-decades of Courteeners, featuring tracks from their seven studio albums - St. Jude (2008), Falcon (2010), Anna(2013), Concrete Love (2014), Mapping the Rendezvous (2016), More. Again. Forever. (2020) and Pink Cactus Cafe (2024) - along with two brand new tracks The Luckiest Man Alive and Plus One Forever produced by Liam Fray and James Skelly.

The album will be available on heavyweight black 2LP, retail-exclusive clear 2LP and CD. Deluxe formats, with an additional 11 tracks will be available exclusively on Courteeners’ official store including limited-edition super deluxe box set, 3LP vinyl and 2CD. All orders from the official store include a print of the album artwork, signed by the band.

The deluxe boxset, limited to 1000 copies - which includes a gold 3LP, 2CD, exclusive cassette, and 7” of the iconic single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, plus art print and replica concert ticket and AAA pass- is available to pre-order here.

Speaking about the release, Liam Fray says “In October it's 20 years since our first gig, so with a couple of new songs fresh from the studio, the timing just seemed right for a Best Of. If we mean half as much to people as they have done to us over the years, then we've not done too bad. We look forward to seeing you down the front God Bless The Fans x”

See the artwork of God Bless The Band and its tracklist below:

God Bless The Band - The Very Best Of Courteeners album artwork. Picture: Press

God Bless The Band tracklist:

1. Are You In Love With A Notion?

2. Cavorting

3. Acrylic

4. You Overdid It Doll

5. Pink Cactus Café

6. Summer

7. Take Over The World

8. Bide Your Time

9. Small Bones

10. The 17th

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly

12. That Kiss

13. Lose Control

14. Modern Love

15. Sycophant

16. Hanging Off Your Cloud

17. The Luckiest Man Alive

18. What Took You So Long?

19. Not Nineteen Forever

20. Plus One Forever

Deluxe Album Formats:

21. Sweet Surrender

22. Chipping Away

23. Smiths Disco

24. Sunflower

25. Winter Wonderland

26. The Rest Of The World Has Gone Home

27. International (Acoustic)

28. Beautiful Head

29. More. Again. Forever.

30. 20th Century Boy/Cigarettes & Alcohol (BBC Radio 2 Session - Live At Glastonbury)

31. Here Come The Young Men

This year’s Record Store Day on April 18th also sees the limited-edition vinyl release of Courteeners Live in Manchester– recorded at Co-op Live during the band’s 2024 epic arena tour. Listen here.

The band already have a busy schedule this summer, embarking on sold-out outdoor shows, which includes their homecoming date at Manchester's Whythenshawe Park, which takes place on Saturday 29th August- the day after release of their compilation album.

Liam Fray at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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