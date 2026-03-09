Courteeners announce intimate summer warm-up shows for 2026

Courteeners will play Wythenshawe Park in 2026. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co will be playing the tiny dates in Stoke-on-Trent and Leicester this summer ahead of their headline shows at Tramlines Festival and Wythenshawe Park.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteeners have announced special warm-up shows for 2026.

The Middleton rockers, fronted by Liam Fray, will play a duo of intimate dates this summer, taking to the stage at Stoke-On-Trent's Victoria Hall on Thursday 23rd July and Leicester O2 Academy 1 on Thursday 27th August.

The first show will take place ahead of the Not Nineteen Forever outfit's headline date at Tramlines Festival on Friday 25th July and the second will precede their headline homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 29th August.

Tickets go on sale here this Friday 13th March from 9am.

Read more:

Courteeners Wythenshawe Park show will see them joined by the likes of The Vaccines (performing What Did You Expect From The Vaccines in full), The Coral, Bristol duo Getdown Services and self-dubbed "crunchy country Celtic throttle pop" band Girl In The Year Above.

Last week saw extra tickets released for the shows, which are available to buy here.

Every ticket sold will also see £1 going directly to the Music Venue Trust to support new artists on tour, and invest in the future of live music.

Courtneeners last performed a huge Manchester show back in Heaton Park in 2023, which saw them celebrate 15 years of their St. Jude album with with supporting sets from the likes of The Snuts and DMA'S.

The band last released an album in 2024 with Pink Cactus Cafe, which included singles Solitude Of The Nightbus and dreamy DMA'S collab The Beginning Of The End.

Watch Liam Fray discuss the album, which marked the first time he collaborated with other artists on Courteeners music, below:

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

Read more: