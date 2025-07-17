'Yellow' shuttle buses will take Coldplay fans to two Music Of The Spheres UK shows

Coldplay fans can arrive in style to their Hull shows. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co will play two huge stadium dates in Hull and Stagecoach East Midlands will be putting on special buses.

Coldplay are set to embark on UK dates for their sprawling Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Chris Martin and co will play Hull's Craven Park Stadium on 18th and 19th August 2025, before heading to London's Wembley Stadium for historic 10 record-breaking dates in the capital.

Now it has been confirmed that there will be special 'Yellow' shuttle buses put on for their Hull dates, with Stagecoach East Midlands taking fans from Hull Interchange to the venue at Preston Road from 3pm to 7pm.

The same service will then carry fans home from the epic shows, taking them back to Hull City Centre from 10pm.

Stagecoach are currently offering fans the chance to purchase Coldplay Day Tickets for £6 if bought on their app before 31st July, which will cost £9 thereafter.

As reported by Hull Daily Mail, Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know what important events these are for the city of Hull and wider afield. People will be traveling from all around the region, and beyond, so we want to make sure that everyone can get to and from the venue easily and at great value.

"We always want to do the right thing to meet the travel needs of local people, so we will be pulling out all the stops to provide an outstanding service. Now is your opportunity to make sure that you can jump on board at the best value price.

“Many of our team, throughout the Stagecoach East Midlands operation, are big Coldplay fans, so we are proud and excited to play our part in making these great events for our city and region.”

Meanwhile, support acts were previously confirmed for the upcoming shows with the likes of Ayra Starr, Elyanna, Tems and Beabadoobee set to join them.

Get the full breakdown of Coldplay's UK dates and their support acts on each night below.

Who's supporting Coldplay on their 2025 UK dates?

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

Ayra Starr

Chiedu Oraka

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

Ayra Starr

Chiedu Oraka

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Ayra Starr

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Ayra Starr

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Elyanna

Chloe Qisha

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Elyanna

Chloe Qisha

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Beabadoobee

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Beabadoobee

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

Coldplay will embark on UK dates this summer. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

Commenting on the shows, the band said: "In a world first for a stadium show, the band have also pledged to power the Wembley concerts’ production with 100% solar, wind and kinetic energy, collected at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, and delivered by a specially-designed electric battery system.

"In addition, one of the satellite stages at each show will be fully powered by energy generated by the audience via kinetic flooring and power bikes".

Coldplay and friends deliver surprise performance for fans in Dublin street

