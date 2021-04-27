Coldplay tease new project with Alien Radio

Coldplay have begun teasing a new project. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co have shared a teaser on social media, with fans deciphering something called Higher Power is due on 7 May this year.

Coldplay have shared a teaser which hints at a new project.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (27 April), the band presented a short and cryptic video, which brought up a selection of mysterious symbols and pointed to a website named alienradio.fm.

See the teaser here:

Moving the cursor on the intergalactic site to 'tune' the frequency revealed people speaking around the globe in numerous languages, but we couldn't make head nor tail of it.

However, eagle-eyed Coldplay fan accounts seem to think there's a way to decode the mysterious symbols to suggest an announcement is coming very soon.

Coldplay Xtra seemed to believe it was all pointing to something called Higher Power that was due on 7 May.

In case you’re only just getting the news now, the @alienradiofm language translates to:



Coldplay • #HigherPower · May 7



Billboards with the same messaging were also spotted in London's Camden Town.

If the announcement sees new music from the band, it will be the first thing Chris Martin and co have released since their 2019 Everyday Life album, which consisted of a double album with the tiles Sunrise and Sunset.

Coldplay's Everyday Life album artwork. Picture: Press

The band helped mark the release with a one-off charity show at London's Natural History Museum.

All proceeds from the show went towards the work of ClientEarth, an environmental charity which uses the power of the law to protect the planet and its people.

As well as their special Natural History Museum gig, Coldplay showcased their double album with a gig in Jordan, which took place at Sunrise and Sunset and was streamed live across the world.

Fans hoping to see the band accompany their latest work with a world tour may be sorely disappointed, as the band have regularly shared their fears about the environmental impact of extensive touring and their wishes to make their gigs carbon neutral.

"We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial," the singer told BBC News."All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

"We've done a lot of big tours at this point," he said, after revealing he would be "disappointed" if they couldn't find a way for their gigs to be carbon neutral.

"How do we turn it around so it's not so much taking as giving?"

