Coldplay tease 2027 leg of Music Of The Spheres tour with “138 more shows to go”

Coldplay have teased more dates for 2027. Picture: Anna Lee

Chris Martin and co have told fans at their Wembley show to expect more dates in 2027.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coldplay have teased their plans to embark on more tour dates in 2027.

The Yellow outfit are on the cusp of completing a record-breaking 10 dates at Wembley Stadium as part of the Music Of The Spheres world, with their final night at the venue taking place this Friday 12th September.

Chris Martin and co have suggested that there's still more to come, telling fans at their penultimate London show on Saturday (6th September): “This tour has 138 more shows to go."

"We have a break coming up, and we’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon," he added. "But we only have two more this year, and then we’re gonna go and make this really special thing that we’ve been making for years and years, and it’s really good. But shush!.

“I’m telling you that because I want to tell you something I haven’t told anybody else. That’s what it is, OK?”

Read more:

Meanwhile, Chris Martin has admitted that he's finding it hard to "let go" of the band.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, the Green Eyes singer said: "I’m trying to let go of everything, but I still love my job. I love it and maybe that’s not good. I love all of it, even all of the nonsense. I’m so grateful.

"I love our band, I love what we do, I love the songs that come through, I love where we get to go, I love the view of the world that it gives us. We see the thing that connects humans more than most people see. I love it. So maybe that means I’m attached to it.

"I need to let go of feeling like I need that and just be able to appreciate it when it’s there – not to be attached to needing it. I’d like to just want it. I’m getting there."

The incredible origins of Coldplay's light up wristbands!

Read more: