Coldplay's rescheduled Wembley shows: Everything you need to know

Coldplay's Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co have had to change the last two of their 10 record-breaking dates in the capital due to industrial action.

Coldplay have been forced to reschedule two shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Yellow outfit are halfway through their record-breaking 10 dates at England's national football stadium. However, their almost problem-free run has been thwarted by tube strikes this week, leading Chris Martin and co to change the dates to their upcoming shows on 7th and 8th September.

Sharing a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31st August), the band said: "We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

"Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September."

"To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule," the Yellow outfit continued.

"The Sunday 7th September show will move to Saturday 6th September.

"The Monday 8th September show will move to Friday 12th September."

See their full statement below:

The statement continued: "All tickets will remain valid for their rescheduled date. If you’re able to attend the new date, you do not need to take any action to secure your ticket for the rescheduled show. Your existing ticket will be valid for entry.

"Any ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket, and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 12noon BST on Tuesday 2nd September.

"Any returned tickets will be put on general sale at 11am BST on Wednesday 3rd September, exclusively via Ticketmaster.

"The shows on Saturday 30th August, Sunday 31st August, Wednesday 3rd September and Thursday 4th September will go ahead as scheduled.

"We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes."

How to get a refund if you can't make Coldplay's rescheduled dates:

Yes, according to a statement on Wembley Stadium's official website, "Any ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket and should contact their point of purchase before 12noon BST on Tuesday, 2 September. For those with Disability Access tickets please see below for further information."

Read their full instructions here.

See Coldplay's remaining Wembley dates:

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

6th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - RESCHEDULED

12th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - RESCHEDULED

What are the stage times for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium?*

Doors - 16:45 (16:15 on Sundays)

Support acts start - 6.00pm

Coldplay - 20:20 (19:50 on Sundays)

*Timings are approximate and subject to change

Coldplay will embark on UK dates this summer. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

How long will Coldplay's set be?

The band's tour time is averaging about 4 hours from doors opening, which means fans can expect Coldplay to play at least a 2 hour set.

Can you still buy tickets for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium

Tickets to Coldplay at Wembley stadium are sold out. A small number of production tickets for the dates went on sale this week. For all other options, check out Wembley's hospitality packages here.

How to get to Wembley Stadium?

The closest Tube station to Wembley Stadium is Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan underground lines).

Wembley Central station is the next closest station, which is on the Bakerloo tube line and Lioness Overground line.

National Rail links are available at Wembley Stadium station (Chiltern Railways to Marylebone).

Always check tfl.gov.uk ahead of your journey and be sure to travel in good time.

National Express is running coaches to and from the gig from towns and cities the UK

Event-day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance.

A queuing system will be in operation after the show so expect delays leaving the venue.

