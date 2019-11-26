Coldplay's gig at The National History Museum in London: Get the full setlist

Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Chris Martin and co played their only UK show of their Everyday Life era. Find out what they played at the historic building here.

Coldplay played a special one-off show at The Natural History Museum in London last night (26 November).

In their only UK gig of their Everyday Life era, Chris Martin and co treated fans to tracks from across the Sunrise and Sunset portions of their double album

Joined by a small choir and strings, Coldplay treated fans to special versions of Fix You, Viva La Vida and A Sky Full of Stars.

Watch them perform Fix You below:

I’m watching Coldplay late night at the Natural History Museum and it’s bloody lovely and they just did this version of Fix You pic.twitter.com/uebidAoqcf — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) November 25, 2019

The gig at the historic venue - which was made all the more special the band threw their touring future into doubt due to climate change fears - also saw them treat fans to a rare performance of Sparks - which is taken from their debut album Parachutes.

See their full setlist below...

1. Sunrise

2. Church(with Norah Shaqur)

3. Trouble in Town

4. BrokEn(with choir)

5. Lovers in Japan (with strings)

6. Fix You (with choir & strings)

7. Daddy

8. Arabesque (with Femi Kuti)

9. Femi Jam

10. When I Need a Friend

11. Viva la vida (with strings)

12. Orphans

13. Cry Cry Cry (with choir)

Encore:

14. A Sky Full of Stars (Acoustic)

15. Guns

16. Sparks

17. Champion of the World (with strings)

18. Everyday Life (with strings & choir)