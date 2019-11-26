Coldplay's gig at The National History Museum in London: Get the full setlist

26 November 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 11:25

Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum
Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Chris Martin and co played their only UK show of their Everyday Life era. Find out what they played at the historic building here.

Coldplay played a special one-off show at The Natural History Museum in London last night (26 November).

In their only UK gig of their Everyday Life era, Chris Martin and co treated fans to tracks from across the Sunrise and Sunset portions of their double album

Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum
Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Joined by a small choir and strings, Coldplay treated fans to special versions of Fix You, Viva La Vida and A Sky Full of Stars.

Watch them perform Fix You below:

The gig at the historic venue - which was made all the more special the band threw their touring future into doubt due to climate change fears - also saw them treat fans to a rare performance of Sparks - which is taken from their debut album Parachutes.

See their full setlist below...

See their full setlist here:

1. Sunrise

2. Church(with Norah Shaqur)

3. Trouble in Town

4. BrokEn(with choir)

5. Lovers in Japan (with strings)

6. Fix You (with choir & strings)

7. Daddy

8. Arabesque (with Femi Kuti)

9. Femi Jam

10. When I Need a Friend

11. Viva la vida (with strings)

12. Orphans

13. Cry Cry Cry (with choir)

Encore:

14. A Sky Full of Stars (Acoustic)

15. Guns

16. Sparks

17. Champion of the World (with strings)

18. Everyday Life (with strings & choir)

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chris Moyles Show

Stephen Graham stars in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

VIDEO: Stephen Graham plays Father Christmas in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

Noel Gallagher

Edward Norton talks his visit to Abbey Road studios

VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios

The Chris Moyles Show

Matt gets 365 beers delivered to the Radio X office and Chris Moyles is loving it

VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it

The Chris Moyles Show

Coldplay Songs

Coldplay Latest

See more Coldplay Latest

Coldplay's Chris Martin in Mayfair

This mean tweet stopped Chris Martin performing at Glastonbury 2020…
Coldplay Everyday life press image

Coldplay announce one-off charity gig at London's Natural History Museum
Chris Martin of Coldplay at Glastonbury Festival 2016

Chris Martin reveals if Coldplay are playing Glastonbury 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

Quizzes

Chris Martin of Coldplay onstage in 2017

Coldplay to release “experimental” new album next month?