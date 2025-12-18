Watch the moment Coldplay's Chris Martin performs All My Love for newlyweds' first dance at wedding

Coldplay's Chris Martin at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Coldplay frontman surprised the couple to sing and play their single on the piano for the couple's first dance.

Footage has emerged which sees Chris Martin surprise a couple to perform at their first dance.

The Coldplay frontman took to the piano to help the newlyweds celebrate their VERY recent nuptials with the traditional moment, by performing All My Love, which is taken from the band's 2024 album Moon Music.

As reported by Metro, Martin snuck into to the couple's reception - which took place last Saturday (13th December) at Blithfield Lakeside Barns in Rugeley, Staffordshire wearing a grey wooly hat pulled over his head.

According to the outlet, the Yellow singer was reached out to by the groom's mother who contacted the band hoping to receive a video of the frontman wishing the couple luck ahead of their ceremony.

However, Coldplay's team apparently told the them “We can do one better” and promised that they would appear on the big day.

Watch the magical moment, which left the couple teary-eyed below:

Chris Martin with a surprise performance of All My Love at a wedding this evening ❤️https://t.co/lVHznKN1gn pic.twitter.com/tGmqXn3xDQ — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) December 13, 2025

Read more:

After the performance, Chris is seen greeting the couple, and their baby. He gave them all a hug, before telling the guests: "See you later!"

Chris Martin's act of kindness comes after it was revealed that Coldplay have achieved the highest-grossing tour of 2025.

The new report, which was reported to Billboard Boxcore has seen the band's extensive Music Of The Spheres Tour top the chart with an impressive $464.9 million (approx £347.6m) grossed by the British band between 1st October 2024, and 30th September 2025.

Coldplay's dates garnered even more attention than usual this year, with the band accidentally revealing an affair during their Jumbotron segment, before playing a record-breaking 10 homecoming dates at Wembley stadium.

The results mark Coldplay's fourth consecutive year in the Top 5 of th list, which dates back to the launch of the band's now iconic tour in 2022. In total, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour dates have brought in over $1.5 billion (£1.1b) and sold 13.1 million tickets overall, selling more tickets than any concert tour in history. And it's likely to continue to be an earner for the band, with the Yellow outfit promising more 138 more shows in 2027.

See the full Top 10 below...

Coldplay, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran all make the Top 10 grossing tours of the year. Picture: Anna Lee Media, Press, Petros Studio

The Top 10 highest-grossing music tours for 2025:

Coldplay - $464.9 million Beyonce - $407.6 million Kendrick Lamar & SZA - $358.7 million The Weeknd - $336.7 million Shakira - $327.4 million Chris Brown - $248.7 million Imagine Dragons - $241.6 million Post Malone - $231.2 million Ed Sheeran - $214.5 million Stray Kids - $185.7 million

