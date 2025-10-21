Watch Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple sing on stage

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images, TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

The daughter of the Coldplay frontman and the Hollywood star has shown the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has been captured performing on stage.

In a video shared by Access Hollywood on Instagram and credited to Gwendolyn Elizabeth the 21-year-old was seen fronting a guitar band on stage in Nashville.

Watch her in action below:

It's hard to know how long Apple has been performing on stage, but her father Chris may have more time to see her live and offer his advice, since Coldplay have wrapped up their live dates for 2025.

However, it seems there's no end to the band's Music of The Spheres world tour any time soon as the band confirmed they would be back in 2027.

Coldplay completed a record-breaking 10 dates at Wembley Stadium and on the penultimate night, the Yellow outfit suggested that there's still more to come, on Saturday (6th September): “This tour has 138 more shows to go."

"We have a break coming up, and we’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon," he added. "But we only have two more this year, and then we’re gonna go and make this really special thing that we’ve been making for years and years, and it’s really good. But shush!.

“I’m telling you that because I want to tell you something I haven’t told anybody else. That’s what it is, OK?”

